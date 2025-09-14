Green's talent not enough for Pittman's unexplainable record in close losses
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas went into Week Three with an undefeated record but without a true test from a Power Conference opponent.
Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman might know exactly where his team is right now with a high octane offense with a woeful defense tagging along.
With the game on the line and time winding down to secure its first road upset of a ranked team since 2020, one turnover by wide receiver Jalen Brown sealed the Razorbacks fate.
Green's Masterful Night
There will forever be a mark in loss column for Arkansas in this one, but no one can take away just how good Taylen Green was against Ole Miss.
The Razorbacks' team captain completed 22-of-35 passes for 305 yards and one touchdown while also picking up 111 yards and another score on the ground.
An argument was had earlier this week on social media about Green not playing anyone yet and didn't deserve to be ranked among the top five passers in the SEC.
He eventually shredded that argument after a Heisman-like performance in a loss, even if it wasn't his fault.
The trophy will ultimately be rewarded to a player in the national title scene, it's hard to ignore how good Green has been early on this season with 13 total touchdowns which leads all FBS quarterbacks.
One Score Losses
Different year, same issues on the field for the Razorbacks after falling just short of a road upset against Ole Miss.
In six seasons, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has fallen to 7-18 in one score games. Players continue to struggle with execution in critical moments which is a reflection of the Razorbacks culture on and off the field.
When there is such a large sample size, the trend is hard to ignore and something that will be hard to get rid of without turning the corner to string a few close wins together.
When asked about his struggles in one possession games, Pittman was left throwing his arms in the air trying to figure out a response.
"I knew that question was coming," Pittman said. "I don't know what to do with it. Tell me what to do."
Another question he didn't have an answer for was stopping a former Division II quarterback from having the game of his life in his first start against an FBS opponent, let alone an SEC program.
Ferris State transfer quarterback Trinidad Chambliss completed 21-of-29 passes for 353 yards and a touchdown through the air along with 62 yards and two scores on the ground.
"[Chambliss] is a good player. I knew he was fast, and I knew he had a strong arm," Pittman said. "I figured they would run the ball with him a little bit more than the other one just because that's what they had done in games prior to tonight.
"I thought he played a really good game. I mean, we had interference, holding, we helped the situation as well with our seven penalties. But I thought he played a really good game and did a good job running the football and throwing it. Probably even a better job throwing the football."
Razorbacks Defense
Defensive coordinator Travis Williams has pieced together some solid performances during his three years at Arkansas, but it feels like his unit has been inconsistent at best.
As mentioned above, the Razorbacks were torched in man defense throughout the night and allowed Ole Miss to convert 8-of-14 third down attempts.
After bringing loads of pressure last week, a move to get the monkey off its back following an abysmal week one showing, Arkansas recorded just four negative plays and a sack against the Rebels even after bringing the house in a multitude of ways.
"We were bringing pressure inside, we were bringing pressure outside," Pittman said. "We just didn’t get there. Most of the time when we did it we were getting penalties from holding, double moves, whatever it may be. And so we went pretty vanilla in the second half, just trying to make them earn everything and it worked better."
Each team allowed its fair share of big plays with Arkansas gaining 15+ yards on 10 plays while the Rebels recorded eight plays of 15+ yards, including three of 40 yards or more.
Next up for the Razorbacks is a road trip to Memphis (3-0) next Saturday to face another potent offense led by transfer quarterback Brandon Lewis.