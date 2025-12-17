California vs. Hawaii Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Sheraton Hawaii Bowl
The 2025 Sheraton Hawaii Bowl could be an extremely close game. California is favored against Hawaii by just 1.5 points ahead of the Wednesday matchup. The result will likely be determined by who throws the football better.
The Golden Bears ranked dead last in the ACC with just 918 rushing yards and largely depended on Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele to generate offense with his arm. The Rainbow Warriors ranked last in the Mountain West with 1,248 rushing yards, but topped all competitors in passing yards with 3,476. It’s unclear which team’s aerial attack will be more successful.
Here’s our full betting breakdown ahead of kickoff.
California vs. Hawaii Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- California: -1.5 (-106)
- Hawaii: +1.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- California: -118
- Hawaii: -102
Total: 44.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
California vs. Hawaii How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, December 24
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- California: 7-5
- Hawaii: 8-4
California vs. Hawaii Key Players to Watch
California
Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele: Sagapolutele has the third most passing yards (3,117) in the ACC. The Golden Bears had no problem leaning on him heavily, as no other quarterback in his conference can top his mark of 453 passing attempts. The freshman signal-caller has thrown the ball at least 40 times in three straight games while totaling six passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown with no interceptions. There’s no reason for him to stop airing it out now in Cal’s final game.
Hawaii
Micah Alejado: Alejado has the third most passing yards (2,832) in the Mountain West Conference and only trails UNLV’s Anthony Colandrea with 21 passing touchdowns on the year. Hawaii could use a bounce-back game from its quarterback, as he’s attempted a season-low 24 passes in his last two games. Alejado could benefit from avoiding turnovers and has given away an interception in three consecutive contests.
California vs. Hawaii Prediction and Pick
Both teams have prolific passing attacks, but Hawaii has been far more consistent against the spread with an 8-4 record on the year. California is just 5-7 against the spread and is in for a real test, given where the game will take place.
This will essentially be a home game for the Rainbow Warriors, and they’ve been close to perfect on their own turf this year. Hawaii is 6-1 against the spread as the hosts this year despite being underdogs in four of those contests.
The underdogs will feel comfortable playing at a venue they’ve dominated all year. You might as well get more bang for your buck and bet on them to win straight up in this spot.
PICK: Hawaii moneyline (-102 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.