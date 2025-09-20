Green’s return to Memphis brings high stakes for Razorbacks against Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For Arkansas senior quarterback Taylen Green, the upcoming game against Memphis isn’t just another nonconference matchup. It’s personal.
As the Razorbacks prepare to face the Tigers Saturday morning at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Green’s past with both teams, his evolution as a dual-threat leader, and Arkansas’ defensive inconsistencies add stakes beyond the usual.
Green has already played in Memphis three times. He split time there in 2023 as Boise State’s signal caller, before transferring to Arkansas. He remembers a game where, despite throwing for 200 yards and rushing for 51 more, he was benched during a drive that fell apart. The result: a 35-32 loss to the Tigers.
Then last season, Green returned to Liberty Stadium in the Arkansas jersey and delivered a stronger performance, earning Liberty Bowl MVP honors after throwing for 341 yards, two touchdowns and rushing for another score. That moment, many believe, helped erase some of the residue from the earlier loss.
Arkansas enters this game with questions on defense. After dropping a narrow 41-35 game at Ole Miss, Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman called for simplification of defensive schemes and better tackling.
Green, meanwhile, has provided an offense that produces a lot of yards and points both through the air and on the ground. He currently ranks among Arkansas leaders in both rushing and passing yards, and he is a central figure in coordinator Bobby Petrino’s scheme.
Green’s history at Liberty Stadium
Green and Memphis quarterback Brendon Lewis share striking parallels. Both played high school football in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, separated by a one-year age gap, and both arrived at their current schools via transfers.
Lewis, a former Colorado and Nevada player, has led Memphis to a 3-0 start under coach Ryan Silverfield, showing promise in both throwing and running the ball.
Memphis is not just relying on Lewis. Tailback Sutton Smith has provided punch on the ground. The Tigers’ defense, coached by Silverfield, knows Green’s tendencies and will test Arkansas’ offensive line and Green’s mobility.
Silverfield has said Green “commands their offense … he can do it all … we’re going to have our hands full.”
For Arkansas, this is something close to a must-win. Given the challenging schedule ahead, a loss in Memphis would likely dent bowl eligibility hopes and sap momentum.
The Razorbacks must clean up the defense, reduce mental errors, and find more balance in the run game so Green is not forced to carry too much of the burden.
Green himself has shown growth. His performance in the opener against Ole Miss — throwing for over 300 yards and rushing for more than 100 — marked the first time in Arkansas history a quarterback achieved those numbers in the same game.
Stakes for Arkansas moving forward
This game carries weight beyond early-season positioning. With SEC play intensifying, Arkansas cannot afford to stumble in a nonconference matchup, especially against a Memphis team that has built credibility as a Group of Five contender.
A victory would not only help Green shake off the last of his Liberty Stadium ghosts, but also give the Razorbacks momentum heading into a stretch of SEC games that includes road trips and physical opponents.
For Pittman, improvement on the defensive side may determine whether the Razorbacks can turn a 2-1 start into a bowl-worthy season.
Green’s leadership and production will remain central. If Arkansas’ defense can tighten its coverage and improve tackling, the balance between explosive offense and steady defense could set the tone for the rest of 2025.
Key Takeaways
Personal motivation: Green enters the Memphis game with memories of being benched as Boise State and has shown improvement and leadership since.
Dual-threat impact: His ability to produce both in the air and on the ground gives Arkansas flexibility, but also increases injury risk and dependency.
Defense as limiting factor: Arkansas’ defense must improve in start-of-game plays and in red-zone situations if the Razorbacks are to beat a rising Memphis team.