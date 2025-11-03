Hogs fans get out-whined on "SEC Roll Call" by familiar crier
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This past weekend Arkansas fans and several men and women labeled as journalists who forgot their journalism code of ethics and came out as fans also by their whining to an extreme extent, took to belting the SEC officiating crew all over social media.
It was youth league parent level complaining about penalties. Sure, there was a bad call or two such as the pass interference when the ball was thrown way out of the back of the end zone with no chance of being caught, but Arkansas earned that school record.
The loud whine from Arkansas was almost loud enough for the Hogs to be heard, but once again they got drowned out of the spotlight by their much larger, wealthier cousin — Texas. That's why it's the Longhorns who get the spotlight in whining about the referees instead of Arkansas in this week's "SEC Roll Call."
Instead, the Razorbacks are left to pine for the days of Sam Pittman and his six or seven wins and a cold beer while having a legitimate shot to win one-score games at the end.
So, enjoy this Texas heavy, Hogs tears a flying, "SEC Roll Call" assassination of SEC referees.