Razorbacks finalists for Oklahoma 4-star defensive back

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks and new coach Ryan Silverfield received great news as 4-star Broken Arrow defensive back Bryson Brown released his Top 12 schools.

Arkansas along with Kansas, Penn State, Wake Forest, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Ohio State, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Nebraska and Purdue made the list.

Brown was considered a priority recruit in the 2027 cycle by former Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman and it remains clear the school will stay in play even in a coaching transition.

He is the No. 267 ranked prospect in the country, No 30 among cornerbacks and No. 5 player in the state of Oklahoma, according to Rivals.

The rising senior has interacted with SIlverfield since his hiring earlier this month and plans on making the trip to Fayetteville next month to officially meet the staff.

Brown is fully aware of the Razorbacks' shortcomings this season, but it hasn't hampered his interest moving forward. He also is a strong believer in Silverfield's ability to right the ship in an evolving SEC landscape.

"I think that [Silverfield] is building a strong staff and he'll have a strong chance to turn things around," Brown tells "Arkansas Razorbacks on SI." "Arkansas had a chance to win just about every game last season. They'll just have to improve with finishing the game and that starts in the offseason."

Brown said earlier this fall that relationship building is an important puzzle piece to secure his commitment.

"I want to continue make visits and try to find the right school that's a fit for me," Brown said. "Having a relationship with the school that I plan to attend will be huge for me."

Arkansas recently hired former Florida defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, who is known to be one of the sharpest defensive minds in the game. He is hired several assistants, including TJ Rushing (Auburn), CJ Wiliford (Georgia State), Deron Wilson (Florida) and Eddie Hicks (Cincinnati) to recover a struggling secondary.

There was no secret across the country that Arkansas struggled defensively in 2025. On a unit that was supposedly infused with talent via the transfer portal, the Razorbacks allowed more than 239 yards per game (No. 102 FBS) through air and only forced six interceptions (No. 104 FBS).

Current 2027 Recruiting Class

Sheridan offensive lineman Bradley Sturdivant hopped on board early when former coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Eric Mateos were in place. Sturdivant told "Arkansas Razorbacks on SI" the Razorbacks were his dream offer, which was backed up with a quick commitment.

The previous Razorbacks coaching staff took a commitment from Tampa, Florida passer Joaquin Kavouklis. He transferred from Clearwater High School in Florida to Gaither High School in Tampa, but there are no updated statistics available.

Kavouklis has reported 12 offers, committing to Arkansas over schools such as Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Purdue, West Virginia, South Florida, Toledo, UNLV among others.

Silverfield is off to a hot start in recruiting as he flipped four in-state prospects committed elsewhere ahead of the early national signing period.

Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek seems confident in his new coach and his ability to keep the momentum going into the offseason.

"When you talk about the recruiting class, the kids that he flipped in the first 24 to 48 hours, the young men that he's convinced that this is the right program to be a part of," Yurachek said during Silverfield's introductory press conference. "Just putting this team together, putting his staff together, and really giving our fan base some hope for the future of our football program and what that can look like. It'd be a successful first year."

Hogs Feed: