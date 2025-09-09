Arkansas’ in-state War Memorial series is politics at Razorbacks’ expense
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks’ willingness to continue playing Arkansas State in Little Rock is not about football. It’s about politics.
The longer the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees refuses to confront the obvious, the more the Razorbacks pay for a decision that weakens their program in both dollars and preparation.
Every game played at War Memorial Stadium costs Arkansas at least $1 million compared with hosting at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, according to published reports.
That is money the program desperately needs to compete in the Southeastern Conference’s arms race, where every edge matters in recruiting, NIL, and facilities.
Yet the Board, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and a vocal group of central Arkansas power brokers keep insisting on preserving a tradition that does nothing for the Razorbacks.
Tradition is just a fond memory of the past and continuing to try and repeat past glories.
Trustees Delay, Razorbacks Pay
The UA Board of Trustees has had ample opportunity to end the practice. Instead, they kick the can down the road, hoping political pressure won’t land squarely on them.
By refusing to make the tough call, they are signaling that appeasing Little Rock politicians is more important than protecting the financial stability of Arkansas’ most visible athletics program.
It's interesting to note the people making the most noise about continuing to push a tradition that was worn out when they opened Interstate 49 and the Bobby Hopper Tunnel are the ones who don't have to set squeezed into aluminum bleachers, before making their way to out-dated, under-staffed and poorly-stocked concessions.
They even have private bathrooms in the only luxury suite and a bar. Regular customers can easily avoid that whole situation that often just flat stinks. They also have people to wait on the important folks and catered food.
This isn’t leadership; it’s avoidance. The Board’s reluctance to act has turned what should be a football decision into a political football. The Razorbacks are stuck footing the bill.
A One-Sided Relationship
To just be blunt about the whole deal, Arkansas State loves this arrangement because it gives the Red Wolves everything they want.
You want to bring up tradition, there is none between the Hogs and Red Wolves. Former athletics director Frank Broyles saw what was coming and started weaning Razorback fans off War Memorial Stadium, a delapidated relic that should have been imploded 25 years ago.
For ASU, they get exposure, statewide attention, recruiting benefits, a big payout with minimal expense and the chance to stand on the same field as the flagship university. But this is not a rivalry. It’s a charity case.
For the Razorbacks, there is no payoff. Beating Arkansas State doesn’t move the needle in the SEC standings nor boost national perception.
Losing, while unlikely, would be catastrophic. Even winning comfortably only reinforces the obvious: Arkansas has more resources, more talent, and more reach. The risk far outweighs the reward.
Sanders’ Political Play
Gov. Sanders has positioned herself squarely in favor of keeping the series, but let’s call it what it is — a blatant vote grab. By pushing to maintain games in Little Rock, she appeals to eastern Arkansas voters who feel ignored by the university’s northwest focus.
But make no mistake. Her stance has nothing to do with improving the Razorbacks’ football fortunes.
It’s a political calculation, and one that trades away Arkansas’ competitive and financial edge in exchange for campaign optics. College football should not be reduced to a campaign prop.
Time to Put Football First
The SEC is unforgiving. Programs that thrive are those that maximize every advantage, financially and competitively.
Arkansas’ decision to keep playing at War Memorial Stadium against an in-state opponent undermines both. The Razorbacks lose money they cannot afford to lose, and they gain no preparation for Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, or Oklahoma.
Tradition matters, but not when it actively harms the flagship program of the state. Arkansas does not owe Arkansas State a seat at the table, and it certainly does not owe central Arkansas politicians a financial subsidy at the Razorbacks’ expense.
It’s time for the Board of Trustees to make the hard decision they’ve avoided for too long. End the series. Stop the losses. Put football, not politics, first.
Key Takeaways
• The UA Board of Trustees continues to delay ending costly Little Rock games, prioritizing politics over athletics.
• Arkansas State gains everything from the series, while Arkansas gains nothing of value.
• Gov. Sanders’ push for the match-up is a political move, not a football one.