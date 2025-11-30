Instant Reaction: Season ends in familiar fashion for Arkansas football
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Saturday’s game had a lot of the elements Arkansas needed to pull off the upset.
The Razorbacks got an early defensive touchdown on a fumble recovery that had a few lucky bounces. They got more lucky bounces throughout the game, including one in the third quarter with Missouri leading 20-17 deep in their own territory.
And the biggest helping hand in an upset showed up, Mother Nature. Considering every home game the Hogs have played since September have been around sketchy weather it shouldn't be surprising.
But even in a cold, windy, rain-soaked Razorback Stadium, it wasn’t enough to slow down one of the nation’s best rushing attacks and pass rushers.
Missouri gained 322 of its 347 total yards rushing and had three different players gain 75 or more yards in a 31-17 win for the Tigers.
Ahmad Hardy had 157, Jamal Roberts had 100 and Brett Pribula had 78 for Missouri in the win. All three also had rushing touchdowns. Pribula had only seven pass attempts that gained 25 yards.
Arkansas flaws on display
As has been the case all season long, the Razorbacks’ offense was good enough to beat Missouri. Their defense and special teams wasn’t.
From the botched touchback in the first quarter to Kevin Coleman’s 67-yard punt return in the fourth quarter and ensuing confusion on the two-point attempt, the Razorbacks’ special teams failed.
As for the Razorbacks’ defensive performance, it wasn’t anything surprising and neither was the Tigers’ game plan. After all, the only SEC team with a worst run defense in the SEC is Mississippi State and Hardy had 300 rushing yards in that game.
It was easy to duplicate and may have sealed Hardy as the Doak Walker award winner.
All of that is in addition to Arkansas being penalized 15 times for 113 yards, which isn't part of the recipe for an upset.
Petrino’s quarterback decision
Have to give Petrino some credit for taking a risk and starting KJ Jackson at quarterback against Missouri.
The Razorbacks needed something to challenge Missouri’s defensive game plan that would’ve been based mostly on Taylen Green.
It worked, somewhat. But Arkansas has played close games all season long and this change didn’t really change that.
But since Petrino knows he has nothing to lose, he was able to take a risk.
Next up for Arkansas
Now that the season is over, all Arkansas fans can fully focus on who will be the Razorbacks’ next head coach.
Reports and rumors are all over the place with South Florida’s Alex Golesh being the leading candidate to take over, but nothing official has been announced.
An official announcement may not come until after the whirlwind of drama around Lane Kiffin’s coaching future at Ole Miss (or LSU) is settled.
Apparently that will be the trigger for a lot of things across college football to happen and the Hogs may be caught up waiting to see who they can get. After Kiffin's decision, other openings could begin filling up quickly.