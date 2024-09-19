Hogs Often Don't Perform Well Against Backup Quarterbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' defense has another chance Saturday to make a backup quarterback look like a Heisman contender. The game against Auburn in the next chapter of a tale old as time.
The Razorbacks have a long track record of allowing other team's backups to shred the defense for career outings. Tigers' redshirt freshman passer Hank Brown will be getting his second straight start against the Hogs.
Brown started one season during his prep career at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn., coached by none other than current UAB head man Trent Dilfer. Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, a noted offensive mind, made the decision to switch his younger quarterback after a week two loss to Cal at home which paid off with a 45-19 victory over New Mexico last Saturday.
“It just felt like we left so many plays out there, winning football plays that could win a game for us," Freeze said after a win over New Mexico. "I couldn’t put my finger on why because I know [Payton Thorne) has the understanding of it. I just felt like this is what was best for our team.”
The Tigers were able to move the ball effectively against the Lobos with Brown leading the way completeing 17-of-25 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns. His ability to stretch the field paved way for Auburn running backs to gain 268 yards, the team's highest rushing output since beating Arkansas 48-10 last season.
Having success against a Mountain West school is one thing but doing it against a SEC secondary will be a tall task. Brown will have an opportunity for another good day through the air with Arkansas' starting defensive backs Jaylon Braxton and Hudson Clark ruled out, according to the SEC Football Availability Report.
Defensively, Arkansas has struggled to protect its edges against UAPB and UAB during non-conference play. The Golden Lions showed the Blazers enough tape on the Razorbacks to earn over 230 yards after catch last week.
Downfield blocking on screens and sweeps allowed UAB to build an early 17-3 lead over Arkansas in the first half. After losing its lead by halftime and being outscored 34-10 in the second half, Dilfer's team remained diligent in its gameplan dictating tempo and keeping the Razorbacks defense out of sync.
After watching several different replays of Auburn's victory over New Mexico, Freeze used Brown in similar fashion to the way Dilfer utilized Jacob Zeno for UAB. A lot of short throws from the line of scrimmage to shallow routes with an emphasis made on downfield blocking.
A few plays were predicated on Brown's ability to time his throws on screens whether to his running backs in the flat or in the boundaries. Some throws were off the mark whether it was in the dirt or throwing into coverage which nearly led to disaster against the Lobos in the first three quarters.
Arkansas must find ways to be more disruptive along the defensive line which was considered a strength going into the season. Preseason All-SEC pass rusher Landon Jackson has been relatively quiet through the first three weeks while the unit as a whole has produced 6.5 tackles for loss and only one sack.
The Razorbacks cannot allow Freeze to dial up plays for Brown to get into an early rhythm. Keeping Auburn's freshman quarterback in a tizzy will help Arkansas get back on track after a letdown home performance last week.
Arkansas' Recent History Facing Backup Quarterbacks
In 2019, Chad Morris had a chance to implement a gameplan to slow down wide receiver turned emergency quarterback Lynn Bowden. Instead, Bowden completed 7-of-11 attempts for 78 yards and one score while scorching the Razorbacks defense for another 196 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Former Georgia national championship winning quarterback Stetson Bennett didn't start the 2020 season opener against Arkansas but helped dig Georgia out of a 10-5 third quarter hole. Bennett's two touchdown passes in three minutes crushed the Razorbacks dream of an upset in coach Sam Pittman's first game.
Of course, he went on to become the Bulldogs full-time starter and eventually a Heisman finalist before being drafted by Los Angeles Rams in 2023. Bennett's success from relative unknown to one of the best walk-on's ever is an exception to the rule in college football.
Later in 2020, LSU inserted true freshman TJ Finley at quarterback in place of Myles Brennan who suffered an injury away the football program. Finley had one of his best days with with the Tigers in a 27-24 victory over Arkansas by completing 27-of-42 attempts for 271 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers.
Other opposing backup quarterbacks who celebrated with a victory lap over Arkansas includes former Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson. The lefty led the Aggies to a pair of wins over the Razorbacks in 2022 after taking over for Haynes King and 2023 after Conner Weigman went down.
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was thrusted into a very close game after Bryce Young suffered an injury in the second half. The Razorbacks pulled within five of the Crimson Tide in the fourth quarter but Milroe's 73-yard run to the Arkansas one yard line broke the Hogs' back and never could recover, ultimately losing 49-26.
Liberty's Johnathan Bennett went 15-of-25 passing for 224 yards with three touchdowns in relief of the injured Charlie Brewer. Bennett's first half hat trick was enough to earn a 21-19 upset in Fayetteville.
