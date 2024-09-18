Razorbacks' Offensive Lineman's Energy Radiates Across Team
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Few players come in and make an instant impact. Arkansas offensive lineman Fernando Carmona Jr does a little bit of everything.
The San Jose State transfer along with fellow transfers Addison Nichols and Keyshawn Blackstock have stabilized an offensive line that was much maligned in 2023. Hogs' running back Ja'Quinden Jackson currently leads the SEC with 397 yards. Even his teammates on the other side of the ball are noticing Carmona's efforts.
"Great guy on the field," safetyJayden Johnson said.
"Physical. He brings that swagger to the field and I like that. I feel like that’s something that has helped the O-line."
Since transferring from San Jose State, Carmona has become the leader of an offensive line that has gone from allowing the second most sacks in the SEC last year to 11th nationally in rushing, Carmona credits the entire group.
"I like how the offensive line is gelling," Carmona said. I feel like I’ve always been saying, each and every week, we’re getting closer and closer. We keep playing good ball each week, so that’s awesome to see."
Coach Sam Pittman has also been impressed with Camona's play but there are still specific things for him to work on. "
He’s just got to be consistent with his hands," Pittman said. "He’s certainly a leader. One of the leaders up there on the o-line. He plays extremely hard. He’s physical."
Carmona does a little bit of everything, on the field as a leading voice on offense, but off the field as a fill-in Uber driver when his teammates need help.
"We both came in together," When I first got here, I didn’t have a vehicle. I rode with Carmona a couple of times. He dropped me off at home and we just chopped it up and built our relationship.
"We both came in together," linebacker Xavian Sorey said. "When I first got here, I didn’t have a vehicle. I rode with Carmona a couple of times. He dropped me off at home and we just chopped it up and built our relationship."
It's something that just comes natural to Carmona and something he credits to the way he was raised.
"That’s just kind of how I’ve been raised," Carmona said. "Whenever someone needs a ride, you throw them in the car and I don’t care how far you have to go, you take them wherever you have to go."
On top of all of that, he earned a positive review from Sorey on the roads.
"He’s a good driver," Sorey said, chuckling. "He’s from out west."
Carmona and the rest of the Hogs will try and turn their bond and togetherness into a winning start in SEC play against Auburn. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.
HOGS FEED:
• 5-star combo guard reschedules visit date with Hogs, Calipari
• Hogs with highest NIL entry level price point in SEC
• Hogs hoping defensive coordinator being back solves issues
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook