Arkansas Razorbacks have diamond that's not so rough

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The world of recruiting is a broken art at best.

Coaches do what they can to evaluate the talent they can get, but a lot of times those evaluations are either wrong, which is why so many back-ups become stars once finally given a shot, or forced to be used upon players who are limited in some way.

In recent years, for obvious reasons, this is where Razorback football has had to live. The Hogs have had to settle more often than not for players who aren't the complete package.

Nowhere has this been more evident than at wide receiver where Arkansas has been rather up front with its bargain hunting practices. Rather than chase prime, proven talent, coaches have dipped as low as the Division II levels looking for usable options.

One of the biggest issues the Razorbacks have faced in the NIL era is either having to get guys with great hands who may lack the athletic intangibles, or they get a superstar looking athlete who lacks a lot of the skills necessary to dominate at wide receiver in the SEC.

There have certainly been guys who win the beauty contest getting off the bus. They have good height, look like they have never tasted bread in their lives and also have good speed.

The only problem is they have hands of stone, don't track the ball well, or try to catch passes with their bodies like they are attempting to squeeze multiple paper sacks of groceries.

In the case of a few specific and purposefully unnamed former receivers, multiple negative traits have been present in addition to poor route running.

After weeks of watching names and bodies become formally associated with the Razorbacks in the first couple of months of the Ryan Silverfield era, one thing has become clear. There appears to be one true stud addition in Louisiana offensive lineman Bryant Williams and the rest of the new recruits are a high volume numbers game of hoping to find a diamond in the rough.

Well, the most promising of those potential diamonds is incoming freshman Jude Hall, a South Carolina native from Christ Church Episcopal School. Much like Bryant, what little film is available on him really jumps off the screen.

First, he catches the ball softly, but firmly with his hands far away from his body. This greatly expands his catch radius while also increasing the odds he is coming down with the ball.

The second thing that stands out is his body control. Not only does he adjust it well while the ball is in the air to be in position to make the catch, he is simultaneously, and perhaps subconsciously from his time playing basketball, using his body to block defenders from having the slightest hope at coming away with the pick.

This not only allows him to make plays on balls with minimal interference, Hall also absorbs contact in a unique way that makes it easier for him to hold onto the ball in tight coverage.

In other words, when it comes to natural skills, Hall has them. But what about natural physical gifts?

He currently lists at 6-foot-5, 205 pounds, although that varies based on where the stats are posted. The good news is the variation is only by an inch and five pounds give or take, although everyone knows these height / weight listings are often stretched, especially at the university level.

Either way, that's great size for a receiver coming out of high school. That only leaves one major variable — speed.

Unfortunately, this may be the one area that keeps Hall off the field for a little while. He currently lists anywhere from a 4.48 to a 4.7 on his 40 time, which is unbelievably slow.

SEC receivers run a 4.48 only if they are slogging through ankle deep mud while it's still raining. If the 4.7 that's posted on Hudl is the actual time, Hall will have a hard time outrunning some linemen in the conference.

The Hudle profile page for Arkansas wide receiver signee Jude Hall of South Carolina. | Jude Hall / Hudl

There are notes all over his breakdowns about being a Class A state hurdles champion, which provides a bit of hope. However, the film doesn't lie.

First off, Hall appears to play against much smaller defenders who are nowhere near the point in their physical development of being able to check Hall at the line of scrimmage or create much physicality downfield. In the SEC, he is going to get blasted hard by big, strong men who are way faster than he is.

The second, and there is a sunny side to this so hold on, is that Hall tends to lumber at times when making his way down field. Fortunately, this is something that is correctable and there is no better place to do it than Arkansas.

The Razorback track coaches have been more than generous at helping athletes from other programs improve their ability to run in the most efficient way possible. They also happen to be masters at increasing overall speed in significant quantities where there is much improvement to be made.

Therefore, if Hall can get to campus and get to work on doing things the right way, he's going to pick up speed in large chunks early on. A full SEC strength and conditioning program will help also as it will make him even more capable of carrying his gear at full speed without being hindered.

However, that's the problem. It appears Hall's development will be slowed a bit.

He won't be on campus until this summer at the earliest. That's an entire semester's worth of growth and improvement put on pause or at least on slow play.

It's possible he can set up a few Zoom meetings to get advice from people at Arkansas who can help, but he will still be working on his own with limited guidance at best. However, whatever advice and instruction Hall is provided will need to be put to use in heavy doses.

Increasing his speed has to be a priority as he preps to arrive in Fayetteville. He has to be faster when he gets to campus than he is now. There's just no way around it regardless of where is 40 time is at this point.

That may also be hampered, at least from a time perspective, by his basketball schedule this winter. That being said, being a multi-sport athlete with the skills and footwork he gains from playing basketball is a huge plus.

It just doesn't leave much time to focus on gaining speed. Hopefully, Hall will find the method, coupled with the work ethic, to get his personal pace where it needs to be.

Otherwise, all those amazing boxes he checks at such a high level will go to waste. The diamond in the making will simply remain coal.

And that would be a shame. He has so much to offer the Hogs otherwise.

Hogs Feed: