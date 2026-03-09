FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is out frantically trying to fill the 2027 class pantry by scheduling visits, offering prospects across the country and over international borders.

First-year coach Ryan Silverfield has just one player committed at the moment in 3-star Sheridan offensive lineman Bradley Sturdivant. However, the coaching staff seems poised to make noise on the recruiting trail this spring with a solid group of official visitors.

Silverfield and his staff made a solid impression with recruits after Junior Day to in January. Now it's up to the Hogs to begin the process of landing a few.

Here's the latest update of official and unofficial visits along with new offers extended over the past week.

Latest Offers

Arkansas has been avidly recruiting across the south and seem to be in the process of building a pipeline in Saraland, Alabama. Despite missing out on the school's 4-star quarterback Jamison Roberts, who committed to Oklahoma over the weekend, the Razorbacks extended an offer to 2028 EDGE rusher Keoni Snipes.

He possesses impressive size for a high schooler entering his junior year at 6-foot-6, 260 pounds and is certainly a prospect to keep an eye on with Top 100 potential.

He enjoyed a breakout sophomore season with 30 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and five quarterback hurries in 2025.

Snipes' recruitment is already filled with traffic, holding offers from the likes of Tennessee, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Texas, LSU, Nebraska, and many others.

Xander Odenyo, Wide Receiver

There's plenty to like about the Canada native, who's recruitment continues to pick up steam during the offseason.

The 6-foot-3, 200 pound pass catcher currently ranks as the No. 222 prospect in the country, No. 38 among wide receivers, and No. 4 player in Massachusetts for the 2028, according to 247Sports.

Odenyo holds offers from Boston College, Michigan State, Syracuse, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Duke and several others.

Tristin Gaines, Quarterback

Gaines took the Texas 6A Conference by storm as a freshman by earning newcomer of the year honors in 2024. He followed that up by completing 57% of his passes for 1,267 yards, 12 touchdowns and only three interceptions in 2025.

The 6-foot-1, 180 pound quarterback showed off his ability to run with 82 carries for 438 yards and another 10 scores. He is currently ranked as the No. 138 prospect in the nation for 2027, No. 9 among quarterbacks and No. 16 in the state of Texas for the 2028 class, according to 247Sports.

Arkansas appears to be in a good spot early on and will be competing with schools such as SEC rivals Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Other Power Conference options for Gaines so far include Arizona, Houston, Baylor, Texas Tech, Cincinnati, and SMU.

Hunter Haug, Safety

The Razorbacks appear to be in solid position for Haug, who was offered March 2 and followed up by scheduling an official visit just three days later.

While he is rated a 3-star prospect, he's just outside of 4-range at No. 521 overall, No. 35 among athletes, and No. 72 among Texans, according to 247Sports Composite ranking for the 2027 class.

Going into the spring, Haug will visit Minnesota (May 29), Arkansas (June 4), Texas Tech (June 12), and Kentucky (June 19).

He was a major piece to Smithson Valley's 15-1 Texas 5A D-I state championship team last season as one of the more dominant players in the Lone Star State. Haug recorded 2,053 all-purpose yards, including 1,156 receiving yards, and16 total touchdonws.

Haug proved to be a solid defender, recording 57 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery as a junior.

The 6-foot-2, 195 pound prospect reports a time of 4.31 seconds in the 40-yard dash, and a shuttle time of 3.92 seconds.

Eli Thornton, Defensive Line

The Razorbacks extended an offer to the Valley View standout defensive lineman last week and followed up by scheduling an official visit for June 19.

Thornton was a human wrecking ball in offensive backfields, recording 24 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and four sacks during the 2025 season.

The 6-foot-3, 315 pound lineman saw his recruitment soar with an offer from Wisconsin, followed by Purdue, Arkansas State, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, and Oklahoma State were on him within a weeks span.

Last week, Thornton shared that he was thrilled with an offer from his home state.

"The offer from Arkansas definitely means a lot knowing that my home state believes in me and feels like I can help the team be better," Thornton tells Arkansas Razorbacks on SI. "Getting an offer from Arkansas was definitely something I was looking forward to.

"There have been a lot of people that I’ve been communicating with about Arkansas for a good bit, so it was really cool to get the offer."

Thornton is currently rated a 3-star prospect in the 2027 class, ranked No. 797 nationally, No. 88 among defensive lineman and the No. 2 player in the state of Arkansas, according to 247Sports.

Jason Johnson, Defensive Lineman

Arkansas recently offered Johnson, a product of Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas Feb. 11. Other schools in the picture include Texas Tech, Florida, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, and Mississippi State.

Johnson recorded 29 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six sacks, five pass breakups and one intercetpion as a junior in 2025.

Like several other Razorback targets, Johnson sits just outside of 4-star status at No. 415 overall, No. 48 among defensive lineman and No. 57 among Texans, according to 247Sports.

Razorbacks Spring Visit List



CB Kei'Shjuan Telfair, April 24

RB Jeremiah Dent, May 29

WR Aden Starling, May 29

DB Bryson Brown, May 29

DB London Goggans, May 29

WR Eli Ferguson, May 29

ATH Karece Hoyt, May 29

DB Hunter Haug, June 4

DL, Jason Johnson, June 5

WR Brody Knowles, June 5

ATH Trey Stewart, June 5

WR Braylon Lane, June 5

DB Trenton Blaylock, June 5

TE Jeramie Cooper, June 12

RB Mason Ball, June 12

DL Eli Thornton, June 19

