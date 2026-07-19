Hogs' Recruiting Appeal Could Be Bolstered by Better Development

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks have not quite kept up with the Joneses when it comes to producing drafted players.

The College Football Report compared average team talent ranks from 247 Sports to the number of players drafted to plot a graph.

The Hogs' narrowly avoided an area of the graph labeled: Recruit well, struggle to get players drafted. Arkansas is clumped together with Mississippi State, Wisconsin, TCU and UCLA.

These teams had lower average ranks than the struggles to get players drafted area but much higher than the good development area of the graph.

Relationship Between Roster Talent and Players Getting Drafted in College Football NIL Era 🏆 (2021-Present) pic.twitter.com/lh5lBsPMbr — College Football Report (@CFBReport) July 15, 2026

Incoming head coach Ryan Silverfield will have an opportunity to build a pipeline program if he can rack up wins on the recruiting trail and, more importantly, build on the talent of his recruits.

As Memphis head coach from 2020 to 2025, four of his players were drafted. Speedy wide receiver Calvin Austin III (Round 4, Pick 138) and guard Dylan Parham (Round 3, Pick 90) were both drafted in 2022.

Both are still on NFL rosters, with Parham expected to start for the moribund Jets next season. The next time a Silverfield player was drafted came in 2025, when the Patriots took corner Kobee Minor as Mr. Irrelevant. And in this year's draft, tackle Travis Burke was taken in the fourth round at pick 117.

But the real question is, can he outperform his predecessors at Arkansas in pro development with an SEC roster? So, let's take a look at his 247Sports Team Talent Composite Scores at Memphis versus Arkansas's scores over the same period.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Memphis 247Sports Team Talent Composite



2021: 85.17 average rating

2022: 84.51 average rating

2023: 84.38 average rating

2024: 84.70 average rating

2025: 85.80 average rating

2026: 85.76 average rating*

Arkansas 247Sports Team Talent Composite

2025: 88.16 average (772.64 overall score, ranked No. 23 nationally)*

2024: 87.94 average (779.17 overall score, ranked No. 26 nationally)

2023: 87.59 average (730.93 overall score, ranked No. 33 nationally)

2022: 87.80 average (743.01 overall score, ranked No. 29 nationally)

2021: 87.15 average (722.84 overall score, ranked No. 29 nationally)

* = coaching transition

While the scores may only be separated by a few points, Arkansas consistently trots out better talent on Saturdays. Silverfield will need some wins from his high school scouts as they search for players to fit in his offensive scheme.

As important as talent is, the right players for Silverfield's scheme are more likely to develop into NFL talent.

If Silverfield can develop players at Arkansas, he can transform Arkansas into a destination school for talented players. Of course, player development should show up in the Hogs' record, too. It's hard to get players to commit to a cellar-dweller.

Of course, in the age of NIL, the transfer portal has become an integral part of building a winning team. Getting players with talent and who will fit our scheme is another way Silverfield can start to close the gap between the Georgias and Bamas of the World.

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