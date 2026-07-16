FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There's one question that comes to mind when analyzing how the 2026 season will go for Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield.

Is he truly bring that winning Memphis culture to the Razorbacks or will he and his staff become SEC pretenders?

That's the question hanging over Fayetteville the minute Silverfield and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey walked through the door after their time together at Memphis.

Personally, I've watched the pair up close for the past four seasons with the Tigers, sitting in those press rooms, standing on those practice fields and tracking their week-to-week adjustments.

This is far from a drive-by opinion based off a box score. This is coming from someone who has seen how they operate when the cameras are off, and the only audience is a tired staff and roster on a Sunday night.

These guys aren't coming to Arkansas as mystery men either, because their body of work is built off 50 wins, bowl rings and a clear identity they brought with them across that Mississippi River bridge.

The question now is simple and harsh, was that success a preview of what's possible in Fayetteville, or was Memphis the high-water mark?

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield celebrates with his former Memphis Tigers team after they defeated Iowa State 36-26 in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Dec. 29, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Building a Consistent G5 Program

At Memphis, Silverfield did something a lot of "big" programs talk about rather than pull off and that's how he continued to win consistently.

The American Conference donors don't have the deep pockets that many within the SEC do, the luxury of blue-blood recruiting classes, or a more talented sideline that his opponents.

Yet, year after year, his Tigers' program stayed above water, then started swimming. They stacked bowl trips, and actually won them. Silverfield, with Cramsey by his side, were able to turn a job that used to eat coaches alive into something stable and attractive following their departure.

Cramsey called an offense that churned out top 30 finishes from a production standpoint on more than one occasion. There was never a lack for points, balance, creativity either.

From where I was standing, practices looked like a staff that knew exactly who it was and what it wanted to be, even when the depth chart changed every year.



Silverfield's Resume vs. SEC Reality



Silverfield handled the locker room, roster churn, the "how do we keep this from going sideways in November" questions that define life in the Group of Five.

Cramsey took whatever he had at quarterback, running back and receiver and found ways to make his offense dangerous, consistent, physical and tough to defend.

One year it might be a veteran QB and a bell-cow back. The next year it might be a wide-open pass game. While the faces of Memphis' offense changed almost every year, the production never tanked and that's what should provide Arkansas fans confidence that things are going to be fine in the long run.

This is far from a Chad Morris-level hire because the staff has veteran leadership, player accountability, structure and detail that neither of the 2018 or 2019 teams possessed.

Memphis ruined more than one buy-game for the bigger brands across college football. Arkansas, along with Mississippi State, West Virginia, and Iowa State were just a few teams that didn't take those rent-a-wins seriously.

That's the resume Silverfield and his staff have built over time, but now it's time to put that to the test against the SEC with the Razorbacks.

LSU Tigers running back Caden Durham (29) runs against Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Xavian Sorey (10) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Inching Out of the SEC Cellar

Arkansas doesn't just need to prove that they hired a competent coaching staff, but that they finally have the resources it takes to climb out of a decade of mediocrity and start taking NIL and this new era of college football seriously.

Because it sure isn't going away.

When a school's athletic director says out loud that your program isn't "set up" to chase national titles, let alone conference championships in the current model, that's not a throwaway line.

You don't fix that overnight with highlights from a spring game or a couple of moral victories during the offseason. Whether he meant to or not, that sounded like a ceiling and it's up to Silverfield to prove that he can navigate the perception that Arkansas is a career-killing job.



Silverfield now gets the SEC grind on top of an administration that has spent a lot of time talking about "third lanes" and financial limits instead of bold solutions.



Maybe multi-million dollar transactions consisting of the Razorback Stadium naming rights and Tyson Foods jersey patches are just the beginning of a shift away from the reluctance of an evolving college sports landscape.

At Memphis, winning 8-10 games a year with a creative offense and a tough as nails locker room made coaches a hero. But in Fayetteville, that same record might just keep folks from taking their torches to the keyboard to light message boards on fire for months at a time.



No, the schedule isn't going to care how many bowl games you've already won as a coach. And it's chased hundreds of coaches out of the league.

At the end of the day, Silverfield will continue writing his own story, and has never once ran away from a challenge.

New Arkansas offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey laughs during practice at the Billy J. Murphy Athletic Complex in Memphis, Tenn., on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Can Cramsey's Offense Thrive in the SEC?

Now, can his formula actually equal success at Arkansas? Well, it all starts with the play of his quarterback and offensive line.



Cramsey's system works best when his quarterback can make quick decisions, threaten the whole field and stay upright long enough to get to that second or third read. In the SEC, a coach better have an offensive line to protect or it'll be a long day at the office.



The numbers from Memphis say Cramsey fielded an offensive line that could keep its quarterbacks upright no matter what type of passer they had behind them.

But what matters most is having the explosive playmakers in the passing game who can consistently catch the ball in space and make plays. That alone is going to be a stiff task in the SEC where the game is played on the same field dimensions but opponents are much bigger, stronger and faster that the American Conference.

At Memphis, Cramsey could scheme guys open with tempo, formation variety and motion against American Conference defenses that were a step slower and a little thinner. In the SEC, those windows close faster, tackling is cleaner and the secondaries recover quickly.

Arkansas is going to need its receivers and running backs who can adjust when the call isn't perfect and the defense guesses right. That's where recruiting and NIL collide with the scheme because there's not a single coach who can scheme his way around not having any dudes.

The other piece is one Memphis never truly had to solve at an SEC level and that's a defense that dictates instead of playing a lot of bend-don't-break.

For this whole thing to work, the Arkansas offense can't be asked to drop 35 points every Saturday just to give them a puncher's chance.

Silverfield's talk about culture and toughness has to show up on third-and-short in the fourth quarter, when this fanbase has been conditioned by years of almosts and just wait for the worst.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Can Silverfield Win at Arkansas?

That's the honest place we're in right now as SIlverfield has already proven, especially to those who have watched him and Cramsey up close, that they can win games and establish a real program.

These two are far more than salesmen with headsets. They've actually cashed checks with their track record of success. What we don't know yet is whether Arkansas will let that version of them exist here.

Will they get the backing, NIL commitment, fan support and the freedom to build something that looks like the best version of Arkansas football? Or will they be asked to make SEC magic with Memphis-level resources while everyone in the building shrugs and talks about "reality"?

Memphis winners or SEC pretenders isn't a lazy talk-radio question, it's real tension that's been built around this hire and it's been that way since Nov. 30, 2025. Arkansas is about to find out which side of that line it gets, and the clock has already started.

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