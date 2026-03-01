Hogs' Taylen Green Sets Records in Amazing Day at NFL Combine

FAYETTEVILLE — Pro scouts are rarely surprised by what they witness at the annual NFL Scouting Combine but Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green certainly wowed everyone in attendance Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Listed as 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds on the Razorbacks' website, Green showed NFL brass why he's clearly one of the most gifted athletes to ever play quarterback.

He broke the Combine records for vertical jump and broad jump and ran the fastest 40-year dash by a quarterback in 20 years.

Record-breaking. Amazing. Over-the-top impressive. But listen to a 14-year NFL veteran, a respected backup quarterback for seven teams, Chase Daniel, talk about Green.

What Taylen Green just did at the NFL combine was one of the most unique performances we’ve EVER seen from a QB. pic.twitter.com/IdBIYx88xH — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) February 28, 2026

Green was the breakout performer Saturday, capturing everyone's attention. The brought great publicity to Arkansas' football program, a much-needed component following last season's disaster.

Green did his part to help the Hogs in the 2025 season as he led the country in total offense for most of the season. Still, he's not viewed as a high draft pick and is ranked as the eighth-best quarterback prospect at the Combine.

In some people's opinions, that might've changed after his electric performance.

Green's father compares him to another QB but can he live up to that hype?

Green told an interviewer that his father compares him to Randall Cunningham, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings.

He's a 2026 nominee for the NFL Hall of Fame and is in the College Football Hall of Fame for his career at UNLV.

Man this was fun… record setting QB Taylen Green! He walked me through every aspect of his combine performance with his dynamic personality… plus, his fiancée is also competing today - and his future in the NFL💪@RazorbackFB @nflnetwork @NFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/eVgoVj9q17 — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) February 28, 2026

Green's scintiillating 40-yard dash evoked memories of former NFL star Michael Vick, who is the record holder in that event for QBs at the Combine.

The Virginia Tech star was the No. 1 overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2001 and spent 13 seasons in the NFL.

Green's time in the 40-yard dash is considered the third-fastest ever at the Combine, which began in 1982. Initially, everyone was reporting Green as second-faster in history among quarterbacks.

QB Taylen Green is putting in work at the NFL Combine 😤



He ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash (4.36) by a QB in combine history 🌟



Watch the NFL Combine on @nflnetwork (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/EHVH1Ksrox — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 28, 2026

Top NFL Combine QB 40-Yard Dash Times

Michael Vick (2001): 4.33 seconds

Reggie McNeal (2006): 4.35 seconds

Taylen Green (2026): 4.36 seconds

Robert Griffin III (2012): 4.41 seconds

Anthony Richardson (2023): 4.43 seconds

Most casual football fans have heard of Vick, somewhat of a legend for his athletic ability but even hard-core NFL observers might not recognize Reggie McNeal. He was Texas A&M's quarterback from 2002-05.

Like a lot of dual-threat college quarterbacks in previous decades, McNeal was drafted as a wide receiver, in the sixth round by the Cincinnati Bengals.

While the Combine on TV is mostly for football nerds, it does force ESPN to come up with lots of info. Check out who they compared Green's numbers to; it's a guy who's a star receiver in the NFL.

Green breaks record of another QB he'll be compared against

The confident Arkansas quarterback broke the Combine's QB record in the vertical jump, set by Anthony Richardson, with a 43.5-inch leap. That broke the record by 3 inches.

After just one season as the starter at Florida, Richardson was drafted No. 4 overall in 2023 due to his athletic prowess by the Indianapolis Colts. He enjoyed some good performances but was often innefective and then was hurt last season and lost his job to Daniel Jones this year.

Green has always reminded me of another Arkansas quarterback from two decades ago, Matt Jones. They're both 6-6 with Jones carrying 242 pounds. Jones was clocked in 4.37 seconds in the 2005 Combine but was grouped with the receivers.

Watch the short video below and you'll agree with my comparison. Check out the end of the highlights on Jones and watch him outrun the defensive back for a TD.

Want to watch 1:17 of Matt Jones being absolutely electric?

Of course you do. 📼⤵️ #WPS #TBT pic.twitter.com/ffbH8WZGn4 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) May 7, 2020

Jones was the 21st overall pick in the first round by the Carolina Panthers and played four solid years before he encountered off-field problems.

At the 2005 NFL Combine, Jones measured 6'6" and 242 pounds, stunning scouts with was time in 4.37 second 40-yard dash, a 39.5-inch vertical jump, and a 10-foot-9-inch broad jump. These rare athletic metrics led to him being drafted in the first round as a wide receiver.

Matt Jones 2005 NFL Combine Stats:

Height: 6' 6 1/4"

6' 6 1/4" Weight: 242 lbs

242 lbs 40-Yard Dash: 4.37 - 4.40 seconds

4.37 - 4.40 seconds Vertical Jump: 39.5 inches

39.5 inches Broad Jump: 10 feet 9 inches (129 inches)

10 feet 9 inches (129 inches) 3-Cone Drill: 6.62 seconds

6.62 seconds 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.09 seconds

Green was excited about his attention-grabbing day at the Combine. Next step is Arkansas' Pro Day, which is another big step for Green.

Arkansas athletic officials have not scheduled their Pro Day yet but rest assured they won't do it the same day other top quarterbacks will be showing off for NFL scouts and executives. Surely they'll help Green take center stage one more time.

