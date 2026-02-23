Razorbacks Building Defense Around Potential NFL First Round Pick

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — What went on last season with the Arkansas Razorbacks' defense will always be considered a disaster, especially when there could be two first round NFL Draft picks on the unit.

How in the world could there be two first rounders on a 2-10 roster? Well, that's what draft experts believe as they evaluate not only the 2026 draft, but also the 2027 draft.

Transfer defensive back Julian Neal has been evaluated anywhere between a late first round pick at No. 31 in early December to day two pick in the mid-60s.

One current Razorback who is surging up draft boards ahead of the 2026 season is defensive end Quincy Rhodes, according to WalterFootball.com. The site's latest update from Feb. 16 has him slotted as the No. 7 overall selection for 2027, which would make him the highest Razorback chosen in the first round since Darren McFadden went No. 4 to the Oakland Raiders in 2008.

The Bears could target more edge-rush talent in 2026 and/or 2027.



Rhodes has been a bright spot for Arkansas in 2025, racking up eight sacks with 43 tackles. At 6-foot-6, 276 pounds, Rhodes has good size to set the edge with height and length. Rhodes has enjoyed a breakout season and could be a riser during the 2026 or 2027 process. Charlie Campbell, Walter Football

Rhodes was one of the few bright spots on the defensive side for Arkansas last season. He brings veteran leadership to the locker room for one of the first coaches to offer him out of high school in first-year coach Ryan Silverfield.

Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts was thrilled to know he had an instant impact player at his disposal upon his arrival at Arkansas. Rhodes, 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, started 11-of-12 games last season while recording 44 tackles, a team-high 15.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, six quarterback hurries and one forced fumble last season.

“[Rhodes] is an impact player in the SEC, and obviously he’s got to be somewhere in the first two days of the draft,” Roberts said Feb. 17. “Those type of players are good to inherit. Nice to walk in the door and you got one. So I’m excited about the work he’s been putting in so far and excited to get on the field, get a chance to coach him.”



Silverfield didn't blow smoke last week when he met with the media, but seemed to be cautiously optimistic that his staff is bringing in enough pieces to build around Rhodes.

"We’ve got quality depth throughout the entire defense," Silverfield said Feb. 17. " We returned a guy like Quincy Rhodes Jr. who announced in the press conference that he was coming back and obviously he’s a key piece. Then what do the rest of those pieces look like? You may say, well, if they’re not flashy names, that’s okay.

"They’re guys that have played some quality football. We’ve got some young guys that you go back and have to watch their high school tape and say, ‘Okay, this guy, yeah, you’re right. He’s got some traits that I think can carry over and maybe he’s going to play a little bit more this year if he didn’t play in the past."

Arkansas DL Room Fall 2026



Position Rank / Class (4-stars Only)

•Quincy Rhodes - 25 DT / 2023

•Xadavien Sims - 20 DT / 2024

•Hunter Osborne - 21 DT / 2023

•Jamonta Waller - 10 ED / 2024

•Carlon Jones - 31 DT / 2024

•Charlie Collins - 13 DT / 2024

•Danny Beale - 15 DT /… — Arkansas Quant (@ArkansasQuant) January 18, 2026

Fielding an improved defense in 2026 can only provide support for Rhodes' draft profile to keep him as a potential first round prospect throughout next season. More depth along the defensive line will likely help him avoid double teams on the edge and provide pressure on a more consistent basis.

With top transfers such as defensive back Jahiem "Joker" Johnson, linebacker Khmori House and a host of new interior lineman, Silverfield won't know what he has until spring practice starts on March 15. But any type of turnaround will be welcomed by fans after a major struggles in recent years.

"In all three levels of the defense, a lot of news faces, but we’re excited," Silverfield said. "You get to see them running around right now and work out and how they learn, but what’s it really going to look like when the pads come on? I think especially for defense, especially the defensive line, you get to see what we really have.”

