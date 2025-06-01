Hogs' top offensive tackle target enjoys visit, commitment date set
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of the many priority prospects for the 2026 class includes Prosper, Texas, 4-star offensive lineman Bryce Gilmore, who was back with the Razorbacks for an official visit this weekend.
The 6-foot-5, 285 pound tackle recently announced he is focused on six schools with Arkansas, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt in his top six list released in February.
The opportunity to get to Arkansas allowed him to realize how good the coaching staff is to equip their offensive line for success.
Coach [Sam] Pittman and his whole coaching staff brings such high energy here," Gilmore said. "They are all about me. Pittman and offensive line coach [Eric] Mateos are one of the best, if not the best, duo to be coaching the offensive line."
Mateos enters his second season with the Razorbacks after stints around the country such as BYU, Baylor, Texas State and LSU where he was regarded as one of the rising stars in the coaching ranks.
He immediately helped Arkansas' pass protection issues by bringing several transfers and led the charge to develop versatile lineman E'Marion Harris, who can play multiple positions along the line.
Arkansas made a statistical improvement up front in 2024 but still gave up 36 sacks which ranked No. 12 in SEC, No. 114 nationally.
Since Pittman took over the Razorbacks program in 2020, his offensive line has given up staggering amounts of sacks each year, including 34 in 2020 (No. 120 FBS), 30 in 2021 (No. 80), 31 in 2022 (No. 82) and plummeted to 47 sacks in 2023 (No. 128).
He has 40 total offers and is currently ranked as the No. 186 overall prospect, No. 15 among offensive tackles and No. 26 in the state of Texas, per 247sports 2026 rankings.
Gilmore's impressive offer list consists of Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Missouri, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas A&M, USC, Wisconsin and many others.
Like many recruits have said over the years, Gilmore is a big fan of Arkansas' family atmosphere and culture within the offensive line room.
There have been plenty of changes in the room following the season, including the losses of three starters in center Addison Nichols (SMU), Joshua Braun (Kentucky) and Patrick Kutas (Ole Miss).
Georgia Tech transfer left tackle Corey Robinson hosted Gilmore for his visit and was candid about the difference from playing for the Yellowjackets and learning under Arkansas' staff.
Robinson joined the Razorbacks in December after a successful 2024 season as he posted a 91.2 pass-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus, which led all Power Four Conference offensive lineman and No. 4 among lineman at the FBS level.
"Something that sticked out to me was the culture of the offensive line room," Gilmore said. "Corey [Robinson], their starting left tackle was my host. We learned a lot about his past [at Georgia Tech and Kansas] while answering everything we asked. It was great."
He tells Arkansas Razorbacks on SI that he is set to announce his commitment on his birthday, July 3.