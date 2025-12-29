Razorbacks roster tracker: Promising offensive lineman announces he will transfer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There was a bit more movement on the transfer front for the Arkansas Razorbacks Sunday evening when freshman offensive lineman Blake Cherry announced his decision to enter the transfer portal, according to a post on his X account.

"After much prayer and reflection, I’ve decided to leave the University of Arkansas and enter the 2026 football transfer portal. I’m grateful for the opportunities, relationships, and support from the coaches, teammates, staff, and fans during my time at Arkansas. Thank you."

His decision comes following new coach Ryan Silvefield's decision to not retain offensive line coach Eric Mateos from the Razorbacks previous staff.

Cherry was highly regarded by former Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, who offered him high praise during fall camp.

"Those two cats [Cherry and Kash Courtney] are gonna be really good," Pittman said Aug. 18. "And I've really been thinking about, like, if I had a sixth year of [eligibility], if I had to come back for one more year, I would be battling against the spot for Blake Cherry. Like, I mean, that kid is a straight up dog."

Which Razorbacks are “all in?”

QB KJ Jackson, Redshirt Sophomore

QB Trever Jackson, Redshirt Sophomre

RB Braylen Russell, Junior

WR Jalen Brown, Redshirt Junior

WR CJ Brown, Junior

TE Gavin Garretson, Redshirt Freshman

OL Caden Kitler, Redshirt Senior

OL Kobe Branham, Redshirt Sophomore

DE Quincy Rhodes, Senior

DL Kevin Oatis, Redshirt Sophomore

DE Trent Sellers, Redshirt Sophomore

WR Antonio Jordan, Redshirt Freshman

LB Wyatt Simmons, Redshirt Freshman

RB Markeylin Batton, Redshirt Freshman

FB Maddox Lassiter, Redshirt Junior

WR Ismael Cisse, Redshirt Junior

OL Kash Courtney, Redshirt Freshman

DE Kieundre Johnson, Redshirt Freshman

WR Andy Jean, Redshirt Junior

DE Caleb Bell, Redshirt Sophomore

Arkansas Razorbacks Departures

Keshawn Davila, DB

After one season in town, the former JUCO All-American opted to enter the transfer portal following the hiring of new Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield.

He played in all 12 games, recording just two tackles and a pair of pass break-ups. The former No. 1 JUCO cornerback will have two years remaining at his next school.

Davila was highly sought after out of East Mississippi Community College with offers from Iowa, Florida, Michigan State, Utah, Arizona State and Virginia Tech. During the 2024 season, he took official visits to Iowa, Virginia Tech, Arizona State and Michigan State.

Arkansas Razorbacks' defensive back Keshawn Davila during drills at the team's first fall practice in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-Hogs On SI Images

Shaq McRoy, OL

The Razorbacks missed out on the former Top 100 prospect out of high school when he decided to sign with Oregon over Arkansas. McRoy entered the transfer portal after one year with the Ducks after not seeing the field as a freshman.

McRoy, a 6-foot-8, 335 pound offensive tackle, played most of his snaps at right tackle in relief of veteran E'Marion Harris this season.

He logged 58 snaps, finishing with a 64.6 offensive grade with a 50.1 score in pass-blocking and 63.9 score in run-blocking, per Pro Football Focus .

Out of high school, McRoy was considered a 4-star prospect nationally, No. 95 player overall, No. 9 among offensive tackles and No. 7 player in Alabama, according to 247sports . He fielded offers from other programs such as Colorado, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Auburn, Florida, Clemson, Miami, Mississippi State, Tennessee and many others.

Tavion Wallace, LB

Arkansas’ prized recruit of the 2025 class caused former defensive coordinator Travis Williams to run the halls of the football complex with joy. At the time, Wallace was the No. 36 ranked recruit in his class, but ultimately dropped No. 185 when he signed with the Razorbacks.

He logged just two total tackles in nine appearances and will have four years left to play at the college level.

As a recruit, Wallace was one of the more highly sought after recruits for 2025 with 24 offers from across the country, including Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, South Carolina, USC, and many others.

Ian Geffrard, DL

The 6-foot-5, 390 pound tackle made it to Arkansas "a biscuit shy of 400 pounds," according to former coach Sam Pittman. Geffrard transformed his body over his first two offseasons to provide his availability on a defensive line that lacked depth across the line of scrimmage in 2025.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Ian Geffrard during preseason practices on the outdoor fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-allHOGS Images

As a recruit, the Georgia native was ranked as the No. 1,166 ranked player in the 2023 class, and No. 113 prospect in the Peach State, according to 247Sports rankings.

He held offers from 14 schools, but committed to Arkansas over Auburn, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, Texas, North Carolina, Minnesota and several others.

Kaleb James, DL

The Mansfield, Texas native committed to Arkansas over offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Utah, Virginia and others.

He was the No. 701 player in the country, No. 75 among defensive tackles and No. 105 player in Texas in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports.

AJ Green, RB

During high school, Green was considered a can't miss prospect out of the Tulsa area who had track speed to burn opposing defenses.

He chose Arkansas over offers from programs such as Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, LSU, Baylor, South Carolina, Texas Tech and many others.

Arkansas running back AJ Green scores a touchdown against Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. | Nelson Chenault – USA TODAY Sports

He signed with the Razorbacks as a 4-star prospect ranked No. 114 nationally, No. 3 among athletes and No. 2 player in Oklahoma, according to 247Sports.

Green has recorded 204 carries for 964 yards and six touchdowns across four seasons. He missed the entire 2024 season due to a ruptured Achilles.

Blake Cherry, OL

The Claremore, Okla. native played in all 12 regular season games as a true freshman for the Razorbacks in 2025 with most of his reps coming on special teams.

As a recruit, Cherry was given a 3-star rating as the No. 66 ranked offensive tackle and No. 17 player in the state of Oklahoma in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports. He chose Arkansas over offers from Texas A&M, Nebraska, Minnesota, Arizona State, Kansas State, Boston College, Kansas and many others.

