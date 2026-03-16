How Rhodes Helping New Razorback Staff Recruit Best Players in State

Spring football has started for Arkansas and Ryan Silverfield'’s new coaching staff is already using a familiar face as a message to recruits across the state.

North Little Rock defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr. has become a central example for the new regime as a player who stayed home, developed in Fayetteville and now gives the staff credibility when talking to in-state prospects.

That message came into focus as the Hogs opened spring practice this week, beginning indoors because of bad weather before continuing drills later in the week.

The idea is simple. If a player from Arkansas works and develops like Rhodes has, the path to success is already visible.

Rhodes gives Arkansas coaches a recruiting example

Rhodes, an All-SEC defensive end from North Little Rock, enters spring football as one of the most accomplished returning players on the roster.

Even with coaching turnover and scheme changes, he said the adjustments haven’t been difficult.

“To be honest, really, nothing changed,” Rhodes said. “Week-to-week depending on who your opponent is you go through different schemes and just basing off of what the opposing team you are going against does. There was plenty of games last year where we ran 3-4 or 4-3. We have packages now, so it may just depend on who we face team-wise on how we will fit things.”

Rhodes’ development matters beyond the field. His story gives Arkansas coaches a powerful talking point when they meet with prospects from around the state.

In an era when players often transfer quickly or look outside Arkansas for opportunities, Rhodes’ rise provides a reminder that elite talent can still grow into an All-SEC performer without leaving home.

For the new coaching staff, that example is valuable ammunition in recruiting conversations.

The Razorbacks officially opened spring drills this week inside the Walker Pavilion due to inclement weather. It marked the first spring session under Silverfield since he took over the program.

“We would have liked to have gone outside, the weather dictated otherwise, but at least Day 1 is in the books,” Silverfield said. “A lot to learn from, a lot of great things and then there are things we are going to sit back and say we are going to have to improve upon. There was a right mindset and approach by the guys out there.”

The early practices serve as an introduction to the expectations the new staff has installed. Silverfield emphasized the importance of building habits one practice at a time.

“The biggest job has to be from Day 1 to Day 2 how we go about our business, then obviously Day 2 to Day 3,” Silverfield said. “Pleased with it and excited to watch film with the guys and make progress.”

The staff plans to hold additional practices during the week before players take a break for spring recess. Work will resume later in March as preparation continues for the 2026 season.

Rhodes mentoring future Razorbacks

Rhodes has also taken on a role recruiting future players to Fayetteville.

One example is JUCO signee J’Lynn Allen, who played with Rhodes in high school. The defensive end said he has already spoken with the incoming recruit about what it takes to succeed at Arkansas.

“That is my dawg,” Rhodes said. “He came on his visit not too long ago so me and him chopped it up. I told him how it is up here and how he needs to be when he gets here.”

Rhodes even believes the young defender could eventually surpass him.

“I watched his film and he kind of reminds me of myself in some aspects,” Rhodes said. “To be honest, I think there is a lot of things he can do and be better than me.”

Those kinds of conversations are exactly what the coaching staff hopes will resonate with other prospects from Arkansas.

When players see someone from their hometown thriving with the Razorbacks, the program becomes easier to picture as their own future destination.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell going through preseason practice drills at the indoor workout facility in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-Hogs On SI Images

Other in-state players face expectations

Rhodes isn’t the only Arkansas native expected to take a bigger step this year.

Several homegrown players are entering spring practice with pressure to prove they belong in key roles.

One of those is wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield, a former top-ranked recruit from Pine Bluff. After limited production early in his college career, the staff wants to see him develop into a reliable target.

“Courtney’s got to continue to make strides in the right direction,” Silverfield said. “He has played very limited football at the college level and obviously he was very touted coming out of high school.”

The message from the coaching staff is consistent: talent alone isn’t enough. Silverfield said players must earn their opportunities through daily work.

“Going into Year 3 you have to find a way to step up and help us,” he said.

Russell’s progress highlights new approach

Another in-state player drawing attention this spring is Benton running back Braylen Russell.

Russell battled injuries during his first seasons in Fayetteville but still managed to produce solid numbers last year. The staff believes his offseason work could help him take another step forward.

“I have to give credit where credit is due, Braylen Russell has lost some weight,” Silverfield said. “He is a healthier 230-pound running back right now.”

Russell’s work ethic has impressed the new staff as they evaluate the roster.

“Everybody has a clean slate, but you have to go prove it,” Silverfield said. “Braylen… has stepped up and worked his tail off.”

For the Razorbacks, building around Arkansas talent has long been a cornerstone of the program.

Rhodes embodies that philosophy.

The North Little Rock product developed into one of the top defenders on the roster and now serves as proof to recruits that staying home can lead to success.

As spring practice continues, the Hogs will evaluate depth charts, install schemes and build toward the upcoming season.

But for the coaching staff, the message to in-state prospects has already started.

Follow the example of Quincy Rhodes Jr., and the path is there.

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