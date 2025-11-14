How things looking in national projections for Razorbacks against LSU
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It feels like a broken record, but Arkansas goes into the final stretch of the regular season in search of its first SEC victory of the season to end a seven-game losing streak.
The Razorbacks haven't defeated a Power Four opponent this season and have lost four games this season with at least a double-digit lead in the second half.
In terms of total yards given up lately, Arkansas has improved by surrendering just under 431 yards per game this season, but can't seem to get defensive stops when needed most.
Two weeks ago, the Razorbacks defense allowed Mississippi State to drive straight down the field on its final drive and score a touchdown with the Bulldogs' Anthony Evans breaking three tackles before crossing the plane.
Offensively, interim coach Bobby Petrino's unit remains in the Top 10 at No. 8 nationally for total offense (484.8 yards per game), but have fallen off a bit in scoring at No. 21 (35.4 points per game).
For LSU, it's struggled to find its own offensive identity and has one of its worst run games in program history, averaging 101 yards per game on the ground. The Tigers once produced strong rushing attacks annually with backs such as Leonard Fournette, Clyde Edwards-Elaire, Jacob Hester, Stevan Ridley, Jeremy Hill, Joseph Addai, and the list can go on.
If there was ever a time to get things right, Arkansas allows over 184 yards per game which ranks No. 118 and nearly dead last among P4 teams, ahead of only UCLA.
The Tigers have won three straight against the Razorbacks while keeping a tight grip of the Golden Boot trophy for seven of the last eight seasons.
The Razorbacks' last victory came off the foot of former kicker turned NFL record holder Cam Little who connected on a 37-yard field goal in overtime to secure a 16-13 win.
The ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Arkansas a 30.7% chance of defeating LSU this Saturday. If the Razorbacks are able to pull off the upset, then they would find themselves on the right side of history by winning the second ever SEC game between two interim coaches.
Petrino gave a candid take of what the Tigers are doing differently now under Frank Wilson compared to the allegedly fired Brian Kelly.
"It's hard to really [tell] are there a lot of changes or not," Petrino said Monday. "Defensively they were much more aggressive it seemed like. They brought a lot of pressure, brought a lot of blitz zero in third down situations. Did a good job defending Alabama’s offense. They’ve got good players and they came after them and were really aggressive."
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is considered probable for Saturday's game, but Petrino wants his team to be prepared for both quarterbacks anyway.
"Offensively they seemed very similar," Petrino said. "Seemed like they’re still in their minds they want to throw the ball first and run the ball second. They played both [Nussmeier and Michael Van Buren], so that was a little bit different. We’re familiar with both of [quarterbacks], obviously from last year. Have a lot of respect for Nussmeier and the way he’s played throughout his career.
"He hasn’t had the type of year that he thought he would have, but he’s still a really good player and then we’ll have to be ready for both of them."
What ESPN thinks
ESPN's Bill Connelly has the Tigers' ranked No. 30 in his SP+ ratings this week. The Razorbacks are ranked No. 39 with a 2-7 (0-3 SEC) record, and is the only team in the Top 50 with less than three wins on the season.
The Tigers' have plummeted since its start to the regular season with No. 10 ranking in the SEC and No. 22 nationally, according to ESPN's Football Power Index which is a bit higher than Connelly's rating system.
He gives LSU a 5.5 point edge Saturday with a predicted score of 31-27 and over the total point spread of 55.5
ESPN FPI (SEC) Rankings
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Texas A&M
4. Texas
5. Ole Miss
6. Oklahoma
7. Tennessee
8. Vanderbilt
9. Missouri
10. LSU
11. Auburn
12. Florida
13. Kentucky
14. South Carolina
15. Arkansas
16. Mississippi State
What Wilson is saying about Arkansas game
Star LSU linebacker Whit Weeks hasn't been seen much this season, appearing in six games while recording 29 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception on the season.
Weeks is listed as questionable on the SEC availability report, but seems to be mentally ready for a return against Arkansas. He forced a momentum flipping interception near the goal line that resulted in a two-yard touchdown on the very next play.
"Whit was at practice yesterday," Wilson said during the SEC coaches teleconference. "He moved around. He'll move around again today, and we'll see. We'll see how he holds up today as our grit Wednesday, so it's a little more taxing than earlier in the week.
"Spot practicing, no boot, in the tire, moving about, transitioning, but not, yesterday, not with body weight against him. He'll get that today to see how he sustains and moves with actual weight against him."
Like most opposing coaches, Wilson was very respectful of Taylen Green's athletic ability and knows the Arkansas offense can cause defensive issues.
"[Green's] 6-foot-6, athletic, and he's a legit 4.40 guy," Wilson said. "It almost at times looks like he's gliding because of his stride. He's a good player. They're prolific, in my opinion.
"They can score. They've been behind against opponents and rallied back because of his unique skill set to both run and throw the ball. They were averaging 35 points a game. They can rush the ball from the quarterback position by design; they can hand it off as well, and they have some receivers that can make plays for him.
Game Information
Arkansas at LSU
Kickoff Time: 11:45 p.m.
Venue: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: Arkansas Razorbacks Sports Network
Series Record: LSU leads 43-23-2