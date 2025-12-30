SI

Chip Kelly Lands New College Football Job in Big Ten After Being Fired by Raiders

Andy Nesbitt

Chip Kelly is set to become the new offensive coordinator at Northwestern.
Chip Kelly is making a return to college football just over a month after being fired by the Las Vegas Raiders. The 62-year-old former Oregon and UCLA head coach will be the new offensive coordinator at Northwestern, according to a Tuesday morning report by ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Kelly won a national championship as the offensive coordinator at Ohio State in 2024 and then left for the offensive coordinator job with Pete Carroll and the Raiders. That didn't go well for him, however, as Kelly was fired in November after just 11 games.

Kelly, who has been the head coach of both the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, will now work under Northwestern head coach David Braun, who led the Wildcats to a 7-6 record this past season. Northwestern ended the year with a 34-7 win over Central Michigan in the GameAbove Sports Bowl last week.

Kelly replaces Zach Lujan, whose contract expired after the season. Northwestern needs a lot of help with its offense, as it finished 15th in the Big Ten in scoring with an average of just 22.5 points per game.

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

