Injured Razorbacks' Receivers Returning as Spring Football Begins

Arkansas will enter spring practice with several wide receivers working their way back from injuries suffered during the 2025 season.

The Razorbacks expect multiple pass catchers to return in some capacity when the team begins its 15 spring workouts Sunday afternoon in Fayetteville.

It was one of the questions for new Hogs coach Ryan Silverfield in his preview with the media Wednesday and they have made progress in recovery, though some players will be limited early in practice.

Arkansas dealt with several injuries at the position last season, including setbacks to Monte Harrison, Jalen Brown and Ismael Cisse. Their return will be a key storyline for the Hogs as the program starts its first full spring under the new coaching staff.

Silverfield said Cisse has made significant progress and should be fully available when practices begin.

“Cisse will be back full. He’s done a great job with his recovery from his injury last year,” Silverfield said.

Cisse missed the entire 2025 season after suffering a wrist injury during preseason workouts. His return could provide the Razorbacks with another experienced option at receiver heading into the new year.

Brown and Harrison are also expected to continue working back into action during the spring period.

Jalen Brown suffered a tibia and fibula injury during a game against Notre Dame last season. Silverfield said the receiver has worked hard during rehabilitation as he moves toward returning to the field.

“Jalen Brown has done a remarkable job in his recovery,” Silverfield said.

Harrison’s situation will require additional monitoring as he continues to recover from a broken leg suffered in Week 2 last season.

“Monte is a guy we’re going to continue to monitor,” Silverfield said.

The health of the wide receiver group could play a major role in how Arkansas develops its offense during spring practices.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Monte Harrison taking a break during practice bringing a lot of maturity along with different level of experience to group that has played at college level. | Andy Hodges-Hogs on SI Images

Spring Practice Begins with Several New Guys

The Hogs will begin spring practice with a lot of new faces.

More than 40 players joined the program during the offseason as Silverfield and his staff reshaped the team heading into the 2026 season. Many of those newcomers arrived on campus in January and will participate in spring workouts.

Arkansas currently has 83 scholarship players on campus, and a large portion of them are still adjusting to the program. Nearly 69 percent of the roster has been in Fayetteville for only a few months.

That amount of turnover means the spring period will serve as an evaluation stage for coaches as they determine depth chart roles.

Silverfield said the upcoming practices will help the staff learn more about both the players and the coaching group working together for the first time.

“You guys are going to hear me often talk about it,” Silverfield said. “It’s not just the quarterback position, right? Like, I’m excited to see what our coaches are capable of right? Yes, I’ve worked with some of them and all those things, but I think for every single one of us as an organization … this is going to be a great opportunity to kind of see, OK, now stuff’s for real.”

Those workouts will be the first extended look at the new roster since offseason changes reshaped the Razorbacks program.

Hank Hendrix's reported $1 million dollar deal to enroll early at Arkansas is just the cherry on top for his family.https://t.co/wHTAbu3mE1 — Michael Main (@MichaelMain__) January 14, 2026

Hank Hendrix Signs with Arkansas Early

While the current roster prepares for spring practice, Arkansas has also added a young quarterback to its future plans.

Fayetteville High School quarterback Hank Hendrix recently reclassified and signed with the Razorbacks earlier than expected. The move allows him to join the program sooner than originally planned.

Silverfield said the coaching staff did not push Hendrix to accelerate his timeline.

“Excited about Hank,” Silverfield said. “We can now talk about him, he’s officially signed. Excited about him.”

According to Silverfield, the idea to reclassify came from Hendrix and his family rather than the coaching staff.

“We actually, as a staff, never once talked about it,” Silverfield said. “It was not even a thing that brought about.”

Once the family presented the idea, the Razorbacks worked through the proper process to support the decision.

“If this is something that you and your family feel like you want to do, we’ll support it,” Silverfield said.

Hendrix’s father, Che Hendrix, worked with the program during the 2025 season and remains on the Arkansas staff in a support role.

The quarterback officially signed with the Hogs on Feb. 4 and is expected to arrive this summer.

