Instant Reactions: Razorbacks gift Bulldogs first SEC win under Lebby
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas came bearing gifts for Mississippi State, giving the Bulldogs their first SEC win since 2023, 38-35.
The Hogs blew a 14-point fourth quarter lead to give Mississippi State their first conference win under coach Jeff Lebby and their first win as a program since the Bulldogs beat the Hogs 7-3 on October 21, 2023.
"It was heartbreaking man," defensive tackle Cam Ball said. "Just losing another game by 3 points man. These one score losses man, it really gets to us. It wasn’t a good feeling at all."
Razorbacks make history in unceremonious way
The over 68,000 fans in attendance were in a celebratory mood but the cheers turned to jeers as the Razorback faithful grew sick of referee Jeff Heaser's voice.
He was on the public address as much as the announcer with the Razorbacks were flagged for 18 accepted penalties for 193 yards, setting school records in both.
The 193 yards shattered the previous school record of 155 yards set back in 1956 against Oklahoma State.
It also broke the most penalties called on the Hogs in a single game breaking a record set in 1975 against Air Force (18). That was in the opening game of the season and was never a close one.
This is Heaser's second time in Fayetteville and only his second season as an SEC referee after coming over from the ACC. He was also the referee in the Auburn-Oklahoma game that led to a statement from Auburn athletic director John Cohen criticizing Heaser's crew.
The Razorbacks got 45 penalty yards in the span of about a minute to start the second half including one against coach Bobby Petrino for arguing another call a few seconds earlier.
"I do want to say something," Petrino said about the officiating. "But I can't. That's how they handcuff you. But I'll just say, watch the video. And you know, the one thing I can say is they picked our quarterback up and souffled him, which is a really bad deal."
Arkansas will also be without safety Larry Worth for the first half against LSU after being flagged for targeting in the second half.
Arkansas avoids giveaway but still comes up empty
A week after for turnovers in the fourth quarter unglued Arkansas against Auburn, the Hogs managed to avoid a turnover against a Mississippi State defense that came into the game tied for the most takeaways in the SEC with 14.
Arkansas had some fortuitous bounces to avoid a turnover in each half. True freshman Kash Courtney made his first start at center played well but quarterback Taylen Green fumbled the snap but fell on the ball before the Hogs scored on the next play.
Green also got injured on the final play and coach Petrino said it didn't "look good" for a prognosis moving forward.
Mississippi State also forced a fumble in the end zone for a touchback, but that was nullified by a defensive holding call, just one of four penalties called on the Bulldogs for 30 yards.
Starzyk becoming burgeoning star
Arkansas kicker Scott Starzyk quietly is putting together one of the best kicking campaigns for a true freshman in school history. Since missing two field goals against Ole Miss,
Starzyk is a perfect 9-for-9 on field goals with a long of 49. His 83.3% accuracy is tied for fifth highest in school history (minimum 10 makes) and also ties current NFL kicker Cam Little during his freshman season.
Starzyk also made all three of his extra points, extending the second longest active streak in the country. The Razorbacks have not missed an extra point in nearly 1,800 days and have now made 219 straight extra points.
Only Northwestern has a longer active streak in the FBS.
Arkansas now is mathematically eliminated from bowl contention. They will now face LSU Nov. 15.