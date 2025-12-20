Miami-Texas A&M Game Day Guide: What’s at Stake & How to Watch, Stream
No. 10 Miami will be in College Station this weekend to face No. 7 Texas A&M in the first round of the 2025-26 College Football Playoff on Saturday, Dec. 20. This marks the second year of the expanded 12-team playoff, and Miami-Texas A&M will be the second game of this year’s playoff.
Texas A&M was originally on track to avoid playing in the first round altogether. The Aggies were undefeated through 11 weeks and had a great chance at earning a bye before falling to Texas in the final game of the regular season. They still get to host a game as they take on the Hurricanes, who were originally on the outside looking in of the tournament.
Entering the final CFP rankings, Miami was one of the first two teams left out of the field. They ended up sneaking into the playoff over Notre Dame, who they and Texas A&M both defeated in the first few weeks of the season.
Now, Miami and Texas A&M will get to meet off in the playoff. Here’s everything you need to know before their first round matchup.
What’s at stake in Miami vs. Texas A&M?
This will be the sixth game between Miami and Texas A&M, who most recently played in 2022 and ’23. Miami won the most recent game, defeating the Aggies 48–33. Miami is 3–2 against Texas A&M all-time.
Winning this game will give either Miami or Texas A&M the opportunity to advance to the CFP semifinals for a matchup against No. 2 Ohio State, the reigning national champions. While Miami and Texas A&M aren’t favored to win the national championship, a win will keep them alive in the tournament as they make their first CFP appearances.
Both Miami and Texas A&M are trying to end their championship droughts. Miami hasn’t won a title in nearly a quarter century, last doing so in 2001. Meanwhile, Texas A&M has not won a title since 1939, over 85 years ago.
How to Watch Miami vs. Texas A&M l;ive
The game between Miami and Texas A&M will be broadcast live from Kyle Field. Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy will call the game as Molly McGrath and Taylor McGregor report from the sideline. In addition to the main broadcast, there will be multiple altcasts available.
Channel
Broadcast
ABC
Main Feed
ESPN
Main Feed
ESPN2
Command Center
ESPNNews
SkyCast
The game will be available via streaming on the Fubo TV app, Youtube TV or Sling TV. Fans can also tune into the game through the radio. The game will air nationally on ESPN radio and can also be listened to locally on SiriusXM Channel 84, Texas A&M Radio Network or the Texas A&M Spanish Broadcast.
Prior to the game, there will also be pregame coverage from ESPN’s College GameDay, who will be at College Station for one of their two destinations this week.
What time does Miami vs. Texas A&M kick off?
Miami-Texas A&M is the first of three CFP games that take place on Saturday. The broadcast is set to begin at 12 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN and the kickoff is expected to follow shortly after.
Time Zone
Start Time
Eastern
12 p.m.
Central
11 a.m.
Mountain
10 a.m.
Pacific
9 a.m.