Instant takeaways from second straight Arkansas heartbreaking loss on road
It was a fitting way for Arkansas to lose 32-31 to Memphis.
After seeing a 18-point first half lead disappear, Arkansas looked to have set freshman kicker Scott Starzyk up for his signature moment. All Arkansas had to do was bleed the clock out for a chip shot walk-off field goal.
For the second straight week, a fumble, this time by running back Mike Washington at the 7-yard line of Memphis gave the ball back to the Tigers and iced the game.
This loss was almost identical to the one last week at Ole Miss, 41-35, when Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman was convinced they were driving for a winning touchdown.
Here are three instant takeaways.
No end in sight for the defense
The defense was the main contributor to the absolute capitulation in the second half. Linebacker Xavian Sorey missed a tackle that allowed a 64-yard touchdown out of the backfield.
Arkansas was forced to drop back eight into coverage to slow Memphis down, allowing dual-threat quarterback Brendan Lewis to run the ball with great effect. He finished the game with 103 yards on 16 carries on the ground.
The Razorback defense still had many of the same tackling issues as last week against Ole Miss, noted by coach Sam Pittman after the first quarter in an interview on the ABC broadcast.
As a parting gift for the road, redshirt freshman backup quarterback Arrington Maiden appeared in the game for the first time with with about a minute left on third down because Lewis' helmet fell off. It was Maiden's second career game.
The 6-2, 204-pound Maiden dragged Arkansas' 6-5, 387-pound defensive lineman Ian Geffard 11 yards for the first down to ice the game.
Memphis quarterback outshines Green in key moments
Lewis' day got off to an awful start. He missed multiple wide open receivers to start the game and found himself 2-for-10.
Lewis finished the day 13 for his last 20 and engineered two touchdown drives in the second half.
2024 Taylen Green returned for Arkansas in the second half just as Lewis got more comfortable. After starting 8-for-12 through the air, he went 6 for his next 18.
He also threw two interceptions and had a few other passes that were dropped by Memphis defenders. Arkansas is now 1-7 in games that they lose the turnover battle dating back to the start of last season.
Devin Bale is good, really good
Punter Devin Bale is the shining star despite the chaos that continues to happen around him on special teams. Two separate penalties on punt formations being unable to line up properly hindered the Hogs in an otherwise clean first half for Arkansas.
Bale launched a beauty that landed at the one-inch line that was downed by Miguel Mitchell, but an illegal formation gave Memphis a free first down on the re-punt even though Bale pinned another one just outside the 10-yard line.
Another penalty forced the Hogs to give up 5 yards of field position on another punt formation. The Hogs were able to recover an onside kick attempt from Memphis in one of the few bright spots as a unit.
In the second half, Memphis came up with a big sack on third down to knock the Hogs out of field goal range. Bale came to the rescue and pinned the Tigers at their own 6-yard line.
It was a shame that three plays later the Tigers found themselves in the end zone after another missed tackle from the linebacker core.
While the rest of the team melted down around him, Bale was the lone bright start for the entire game.