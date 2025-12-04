John Calipari Grabs Mic After Win vs. Louisville to Ask Fans to Stop Chant
On Wednesday night, Arkansas coach John Calipari did what he did so many times at Kentucky—beat Louisville.
Behind 21 points from Trevon Brazile and 39 points from its bench, No. 25 Arkansas secured its biggest win of the Calipari era by defeating No. 6 Louisville 89–80 in the ACC-SEC challenge at Bud Walton Arena.
The win improved Calipari to 20–8 all time against Lousville and 14–3 since he took over the Kentucky program in 2009. After the game, however, Calipari took the microphone to address Razorbacks fans and defend his former arch rival from chants that he apparently considers a step too far.
“Please do me a favor. No ‘overrated’ stuff. Don’t do it. Please, don’t do it,” Calipari said. “Thank you, appreciate you fans.”
“I love the program there,” Calipari said of Louisville after the game. “Louisville is fine with me. We played them a bunch [at Kentucky], beat them more than we lost to them. I tried to downplay the game—it’s just one game so people wouldn’t lose their minds—but they didn’t listen to me. ... [Cardinals coach Pat Kelsey] has it going now.”
Arkansas, now 6–2 on the season, will play Fresno State on Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock. We’ll see then if Razorbacks fans have taken Calipari’s plea to not chant “overrated” to heart.