Interesting battle for quarterback spot behind Green taking shape
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While Arkansas certainly doesn't have any controversy for the starting quarterback position, things behind him may get interesting in spring practice.
Freshman Madden Iamaleava is starting to show his talent. He did again in the 101-play scrimmage Saturday morning inside Razorback Stadium.
He's in a battle with redshirt freshman KJ Jackson to be the first one to get in a game if starter Taylen Green gets knocked out. It happened a couple of times last year so there is some precedence there.
The improvement during spring practice with Iamaleava is showing nearly every week. He's getting more comfortable in the pocket. His accuracy is becoming something that makes you wonder how he did that.
It's gotten offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's attention.
"He’s ahead of a lot of young guys that I have coached," Petrino said last week. "He takes a lot of pride in it. He gets mad at himself if he makes an error calling the play, or calling the motion or setting things in. He’s got a lot of internal pride in himself.
Jackson has his strengths, but Iamaleava seems to be getting more attention. We've certainly heard more about him from the coaches than Jackson. You have to wonder if he's now turned it into a two-man race for the first backup spot.
"He has a chance to be a really special player," Petrino said.
While we get to see things with our own eyes, the media doesn't get to see the practice footage that coaches watch much closer than actually during practice. It's gone over more than once and they are looking at every detail.
"You know where you don’t see anything but all of a sudden they throw a post for a touchdown and everyone’s going, ‘Damn, how did he see that?’" Petrino said. "That wasn’t even in his progression.
"We do need to get him to know the plays. There’s no question about that, but that ability is something that is hard to coach. His vision is just something that’s really good."
That's one of those intangibles that really can't be coached. Quarterbacks either see it or they don't.
Stats in spring scrimmages don't get a lot of my attention. There's too many variables in that to just base anything off that. Green and Jackson both had better raw numbers, but that's not particularly what coaches are looking to see.
Coaches have been known to experiment in spring scrimmages with personnel, formations and just about anything else they can dream up. They want to see it on film to determine what needs to be adjusted or thrown out.
With Jackson, Petrino has had him for a year and has a better read on that. Iamaleava is raw, which makes some of the things he does like see guys and thread the ball into tight spots more intriguing.
If he does that being so raw what can he doe getting more experience?
That's probably the question coaches are asking right now. But there are reasons neither Iamaleava or Jackson ever get mentioned as competing for the starting job. Neither one is ready for that role yet and it's all Green.
At least until he gets dinged up a little, which happens nearly every season for a quarterback in the SEC. It's rare any of them miss a play. None escape without a bruise or two.
All of that is why you might want to pay attention to the battle behind him. We've seen it be an important factor in a team winning a game before.