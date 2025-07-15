SEC Accidentally Played Texas A&M Song to Introduce Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian
They say everything is bigger in Texas. Well, the SEC couldn't have made a bigger mistake Tuesday when selecting the song that Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian walked out to before his press conference at SEC Media Days in Atlanta.
As the 51-year-old coach strolled up to the podium in his tan suit, the "Aggie War Hymn" played over the loudspeakers—instead of "Texas Fight," the official fight song of the Longhorns.
Whoops.
The miscue was pointed out by many media members on social media, including Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde.
Sarkisian either didn't notice or just decided to not acknowledge the mistake and got right into his opening comments on the microphone.
The rivalry between Texas and Texas A&M was tested every year on the gridiron from 1915 until 2011 when the Aggies departed the Big 12 Conference for the SEC. It was renewed in 2024 after Texas made that same leap to the SEC, and the Longhorns proved victorious 17–7 in College Station last fall.
The Longhorns, winners of four of the last five matchups in the rivalry, will play host to the Aggies on Nov. 28. But chalk up a "W" for Texas A&M during Media Day on Tuesday in Atlanta.