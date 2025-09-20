It only took five days to find out Razorbacks can't really play for any titles
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It probably wasn't intentional by Arkansas on Saturday to prove athletics director Hunter Yurachek's point valid on Monday but that's exactly what happened.
The Razorbacks' 32-31 loss to Memphis showed that. Not only will this team not compete for an SEC title, they wouldn't be able to win an AAC championship, either.
Yes, it was that bad. Considering the Hogs managed to blow a 28-10 lead in the first half and get a single field goal the rest of the way the loss to the Tigers shouldn't be that surprising.
Still, it is to a lot of fans. They aren't waiting around to see how a team 2-2 finishes the season. With eight games left on the schedule and seven of those teams ranked in the Top 25 in both polls right now, that means they have to win half to make a bowl game.
When you realize the Hogs have only managed that four times in the last 18 seasons and Bobby Petrino only managed it twice. Since the SEC expanded in 2012, have only won four or more twice.
The odds aren't good. Especially with Notre Dame coming to town. Some people actually realize the Irish's only losses were late to teams ranked in the Top 10 and they are still ranked in the Top 25.
Pittman actually appeared dumbfounded in the post-mortem after this loss. He keeps saying it's about coaching but that's not the problem.
Arkansas hasn't been able to consistently get a tackling dummy on the ground backwards in years. The way Memphis receivers and runner were getting thrown forward by the Hogs' defenders when they did make the tackle is especially bewildering.
All of that was on display Saturday. For whatever reason, tackling is a lost art in college football. With the Razorbacks they appear to have a master class on either trying not to get injured or hurt the other players these days.
Don't assume that was the game plan going in, but it's the way it looks quite often. Far too often to keep putting it on the coaches. They don't teach the wrong techniques.
Sooner or later the players have to execute and they aren't doing it. As even Nick Saban repeated on ESPN GameDay on Saturday morning, he can't teach a bad team how to win games. That's defining the Razorback football program.
If you think winning six games a year, then getting a meaningless bowl win in Memphis at the Liberty Bowl is success, maybe it's what Arkansas deserves. Programs usually get what they've earned and Razorback football isn't earning much these days.
“We're going to be fine,” Pittman said later. Exactly how he even managed to convince himself of that is beyond me.
As much as I am not putting the blame on Pittman for this mess, he's going to be the one getting most of the blame. He's aware that comes with the job, even though they changed all the rules less than 60 days after he got the job.
This defense has been questionable since spring and a lot of the media has tried convincing themselves they are improved. They aren't and Pittman is just putting it on the coaches because he never throws the players under the bus.
“We’ve got to get our confidence back defensively and we’ve gotta help them do that,” Pittman said. “Offensively, with scoring three points in the second half, we’ve gotta get our confidence back there, too. We’ve gotta show them that we’re coaching them well enough to change that.”
Whether that's the truth or not, it's what he has to say the media. If he's telling the team that they are probably going to continue struggling in one-score games.
“We’re gonna be fine as far as getting ready for Notre Dame,” he said. “Obviously, we know they’re a really good team.”
If the handwriting for what's coming isn't on the wall it may be because the athletic department's budget ran out to buy markers.