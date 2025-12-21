Former Hogs' commit with Silverfield ties announces intention to transfer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The transfer portal remains a fluid part of the college football, and there's always reason to speculate about various futures based off the coaching carousel.

Memphis linebacker and former Arkansas Razorbacks commit Everett Roussaw is one of the most experienced players in college football and intends to enter the transfer portal once it opens Jan. 2.

The junior initially signed with UAB as a member of the 2023 class and was an immediate contributor for the Blazers under former coach Trent Dilfer.

Roussaw has never missed a game in his entire college career, playing in 36 consecutive games while recording 189 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, seven pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Memphis starting LB Everett Roussaw (@roussaw_jr) plans to enter the portal, his agent @IanJohnsonAce tells @247Sports.



He posted 64 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 2 FFs and 4 passes defended this year. Has played over 1,800 career snaps. https://t.co/2mqUCZWsYg pic.twitter.com/WNJtexnPGa — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 20, 2025

As a recruit, Roussaw was the No. 1,264 player in the country, No. 104 among linebackers and No. 123 player in the state of Georgia in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-3, 230 pound defensive standout has played well against Power Conference teams and UConn during his career. He also brings plenty of playmaking experience from his days at the Group of Five level, but the major question is whether his versatility in the American Conference can translate to the SEC.

Given his experience in the American, Roussaw’s seen plenty of different schemes from the RPO spread attacks, air raid and even Navy's triple option. That should suit him well wherever he lands, especially in the SEC.

His productivity when it comes to forcing turnovers has been impressive over his three college seasons. He isn't afraid to stick his head out and force the issue at a reasonable rate.

It's reasonable to believe the Razorbacks will be as aggressive defensively compared to Silverfield's Memphis team that finished the 2025 tied for No. 10 nationally in tackles for loss with 85 tackles for loss.

The Razorbacks have limited its defections from the program during the coaching transition from Sam Pittman to Silvefield, which is a major plus for the new Razorbacks coach

In an era of players transferring multiple times in a career, Arkansas has only seen three players in offensive lineman Shaq McRoy, linebacker Tavion Wallace and defensive back KeShawn Davila announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal at this point.

Returning Razorbacks

QB KJ Jackson, Redshirt Sophomore

QB Trever Jackson, Redshirt Sophomore

RB Braylen Russell, Junior

WR Jalen Brown, Redshirt Junior

WR CJ Brown, Junior

TE Gavin Garretson, Redshirt Freshman

OL Caden Kitler, Redshirt Senior

OL Kobe Branham, Redshirt Sophomore

DE Quincy Rhodes, Senior

DL Kevin Oatis, Redshirt Sophomore

DE Trent Sellers, Redshirt Sophomore

WR Antonio Jordan, Redshirt Freshman

LB Wyatt Simmons, Redshirt Freshman

RB Markeylin Batton, Redshirt Freshman

FB Maddox Lassiter, Redshirt Junior

WR Ismael Cisse, Redshirt Junior

OL Kash Courtney, Redshirt Freshman

DE Kieundre Johnson, Redshirt Freshman

WR Andy Jean, Redshirt Junior

WR Monte Harrison, Redshirt Sophomore

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield visiting with fans at basketball game against Fresno State at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Ark. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

During Silverfield's introductory press conference, Razorbacks athletic director Hunter Yurachek pledged a significant financial commitment to the football program, which began with hiring a rather large coach staff with previous SEC experience compared to previous regimes.

With 19 players returning combined with its 17 freshmen signees that gives Arkansas at least 36 players on scholarship ahead of the transfer portal opening.

The NCAA's singular transfer portal period will help coaches know their team's roster like olden days.

"When you see how our roster comes together after the transfer portal officially opens in January, you see we've got a couple of young men in here that are coming back," Yurachek said. "That's a part of the financial commitment that we've made into our football program, to be able to retain those high-caliber, very talented young men that we want to be a part of our program and the leaders of our program."

