From Roll Tide to rolling out, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit on the outside looking in on Kalshi’s board for a top-10 AP Poll ranking entering the 2026-27 season, which will be announced this coming Monday.

Kalshi’s college football market has prices available for top-10 ranked teams per the AP Poll for Week 1 of the season. Alabama sits way down at just a 2% chance to enter the year ranked inside the top-10.

Top-10 Ranked Teams on Week 1 AP Poll - Kalshi

Indiana 97%

LSU 97%

Notre Dame 97%

Oregon 97%

Ohio State 97%

Texas 97%

Georgia 97%

Miami 95%

BYU 90%

Texas A&M 82%

Texas Tech 60%

South Carolina 20%

Oklahoma 10%

Ole Miss 6%

Alabama 2%

At Alabama’s dreadful 2% price, a $10 trade profits $490 should the AP Poll have it inside the top-10 come Week 1 of the season. Kalshi will grade this market on the top-10 ranked teams ahead of Week 1 on the Associated Press’s College Football Rankings.

Rolling down

Alabama has been on a downward trend since hiring Kalen DeBoer. In two seasons with DeBoer, Alabama’s gone into the season as the fifth and eighth-ranked team and finished 17th and ninth. Both its worst ranking since 2010.

Looking ahead to this season, there are still several major questions that remain, starting with the QB battle between Austin Mack and Keelon Russell. Many fans back freshman Keelon Russell, the former five-star, but junior Austin Mack brings the experience.

Ryan Coleman-Williams has also drawn heavy criticism. Coleman-Williams took a major step back in his sophomore season for 689 yards and four touchdowns after an 865 yard/8 TD season as a true freshman.

It doesnt get much better when looking at the transfer portal, which took a brutal hit with only 19 transfers in for the 39th-ranked class and an abysmal 45 transfers out, including over a handful of 4-Stars.

As far as who’s coming in, the highest rated transfers are wide receiver Noah Rogers and a pair of defensive linemen in Terrance Green and Devan Thompkins.

Alabama opens its season on September 5th with a Week 1 matchup with ECU.

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