Teammate impressions of Blackstock on Razorbacks defensive front
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Being a great team player willing to do what ever it takes to win speaks volumes to coaches and fellow teammates in the locker room.
Many times, that sets a player up for life, showing their versatility and desire to be successful no matter the circumstance. That personality trait is exactly what new defensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock brings to a Hogs defensive line room that lacks depth eight days before the season.
UCF transfer center Caden Kitler went to battle with Blackstock all throughout spring ball and majority of fall camp, but now he has to face the pressure of blocking his old battle buddy on opposite sides of the line.
Kitler admits that while it's different, Blackstock's attitude sticks out amid a huge position change right before the season
"I have faced [Keyshawn Blackstock in practice], that's been different," Kitler said Thursday night after practice. "But, you know, I've had a good time doing that. We talk a lot of smack against each other, so I'm just happy that he's doing what's best for the team. And that just shows you what kind of player he is."
Blackstock's move comes while Abilene Christian transfer David Oke rehabs from minor surgery and is expected to miss the first couple games of the 2025 season.
The 6-foot-5, 320 pound lineman has an opportunity to get on the right side of fans' minds after struggling throughout last season, whether it be at left guard or right tackle.
He was one of the more heavily pressured offensive lineman in the SEC, committing penalties in droves just trying to protect Taylen Green, who was sacked 36 times.
For Quincy Rhodes, he is confident that his new defensive mate can learn the Razorbacks' defense at a rapid pace and be able to contribute by Week 1 against Alabama A&M.
"He's been a great addition to the room," Rhodes said of Blackstock Thursday night. "I know he's been in and out of the team meeting rooms with my coaches, Coach [Hopper], coach [Deke] Adams, and the other coaches. So, like I said, he's just been trying to get used to the way the scheme and how things roll on the defensive side of the ball."
Rhodes shares that Blackstock hasn't fully adapted to the defensive line, but believes he can be as twitchy as fellow big defensive tackle Danny Saili.
The Razorbacks seem to have things figured out as far as depth issues for now, but that doesn't mean the unit will be improved from last season.
Transfers such as Justus Boone (Florida) and Phillip Lee (Troy) are beginning to find their footing to become impact players on the edges to take pressure off the linebackers to win pass rush situations as often.
Arkansas' defensive line recorded just 26 sacks last season and have just two returning defensive linemen in Cam Ball and Rhodes to contribute to that total with 2.5 sacks.
The Razorbacks have a history of former linemen shuffling positions such as Austin Capps (DL to OL) in 2018. Even Denmark native Hjalte Froholdt, whom Arkansas signed in a heavy recruiting battle with Ohio State, switched positions from defensive line to left guard and eventually became an All-SEC performer before being selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
With such an exodus of proven production, perhaps someone like Blackstock can get things figured out over the next two seasons before potentially entering the professional world.