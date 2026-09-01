KJ Jackson Hasn't Relaxed Since Winning Arkansas Starting QB Job

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas redshirt sophomore quarterback KJ Jackson was officially named the Razorbacks starting quarterback nine days ago, but that was no reason for him to slow down the work.

In fact, he called it a milestone in life and wants to continue working because the work is far from finished. College football these days requires athletes to keep a mental edge to avoid a slip up.

When it comes to Jackson, first-year coach Ryan Silverfield has been pleased with his performance and how he continues to show off his leadership ability leading up to the first game against North Alabama this Saturday.

"Yeah, KJ’s been great. The positive about him is he has been a leader since the day I stepped foot on campus," Silverfield said on Monday. "I’m just pleased with the way he goes about his business, his work ethic, the willingness to step up and do whatever. The young man’s in there begging, he was texting me Sunday morning, ‘Hey what time are we going in there to watch the film?’"

That work ethic is valuable, especially when it comes to a player looking to improve in every way possible each day as a first-time starter. It's all about the small, minor things that are often magnified when it comes to gameday.

Whether it's picking up timing on a quarterback drop knowing how much time he has to throw, or the release time a receiver has on a cornerback it’s nice to have an athlete who has a clear understanding of what a new coaching staff requires of their players on gameday.

"That’s what you appreciate about him but that’s the way he’s always been,” Silverfield said. “I think that’s one of the reasons why he is our starting quarterback. Again, credit to AJ. He’s been phenomenal. It’s easy to sit there and pout. But to his credit, he’s been all about it. Hey, what can I do to make this team better? I’ll be ready if my number’s called."

“But KJ’s done a great job, continues to elevate, and we’re excited to put a game plan around him.”

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback AJ Hill. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

Competition Gives Way To Leadership

Jackson spent most of fall camp splitting meaningful reps with redshirt freshman AJ Hill while Silverfield evaluated which quarterback remained the most consistent.

The Razorbacks needed someone capable of managing the offense, handling situational football and avoiding the mistakes that can spiral a game out of control.

Jackson separated himself enough to earn that opportunity, but his backup in Hill has continued to prepare himself even if one dynamic relationship changed ever so slightly since last week.

While they are no longer on equal footing in terms of a depth chart, Silverfield clearly wants the competition inside the quarterback room to continue by pushing both players.

And Hill has been responsive to that challenge, willing to do what it takes to help his team win.

Silverfield ended up getting what he wanted out of the whole quarterback battle, and that’s a starter who owns the offense and wants to avoid complacency by battling each day to improve.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) rolls out to pass during the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Passing The First Test

North Alabama should give Jackson an opportunity to settle into his new role before Arkansas’ schedule becomes considerably more difficult in Week Two.

The Razorbacks travel to Utah the following week before returning home to face Georgia on Sept. 19. That makes Saturday more than simply Jackson’s first collegiate start.

But it also gives him the opportunity to show his fanbase that all the work he put in this offseason has made him an efficient quarterback ready to battle in the SEC.

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