Razorbacks' Newly Minted QB1 KJ Jackson Is Ready to Terrorize the SEC (Seriously)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — KJ Jackson has a skill set that jumps off the tape. Accuracy, touch, fluidity and natural athleticism. Razorbacks new head coach Ryan Silverfield's newly announced QB1 has some serious wheels (see 2025 against Texas).

His competition with Memphis transfer AJ Hill was one of many for a team trying to find itself. Well, Quincy Rhodes is an unquestioned leader on defense, now it's time to see what the leadership of Jackson looks like.

Throughout, Hill and Jackson have appeared in public, speaking to the media as teammates and rivals rather than enemies. They were an endearing symbol of the most consequential overhaul facing this new regime: culture.

Cultured Swine

But, as this QB battle has shown us, there is still some honor left in this sport.

"Me and AJ, we've been battling all camp," Jackson said. "I think we truly made each other better all camp, every single day. Came in to work with a lot of excitement, a lot of energy. Coach Crams brought us in his office today and kind of broke the news to us, told us that we still both have to go out there and compete every single day and be the best players that we can for the team."

These are the words of a good teammate who wants to be pushed to be better. This is what Silverfield's ALL IN approach has been about this offseason.

KJ reflects on news of being named Hogs’ starting QB, relationship with AJ Hill. #wps https://t.co/GOs2GNynvw — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) August 24, 2026

Silverfield told the public Aug. 23 that Jackson would lead the offense starting Sept. 5 at Razorback Stadium against the University of North Alabama Lions. It wasn't a surprise to many, as Jackson had distinguished himself to many in the media, myself included.

Still Silverfield didn't mince words introducing his new signal-caller. As always, the incoming head coach seemed energetic and affable while delivering the answer to the biggest question around this team this offseason. But it's that ease that's reassuring. Offensive Coordinator Tim Cramsey and Silverfield may have an exceptional player running the huddle this fall.

"So very, very confident moving forward with him as our starter and leader," Silverfield said. "And I have high expectations for all the quarterbacks to continue to compete and battle every single day cuz it's college football, and you never know what could happen. But excited to name him the starter and move forward with that."



'PATIENTLY AGGRESSIVE, EFFICIENTLY EXPLOSIVE'

Jackson will have a degree of control over what the offense looks like based on his pre-snap reads. When he's suiting up, he will need to remember all of his mental toolbelts, too.

"Our philosophy is patiently aggressive and efficiently explosive," Cramsey said in his introductory press conference. "We need to be great in situational football, third downs, score touchdowns in the red zone, and protect the football. As far as the quarterback, we put a lot on him mentally to put us in the right plays using 'tool belts' against certain looks."

Of course, it's notable that the quarterback will make pre-snap adjustments and get the offense in the right call and protection. But it's the way Cramsey describes his philosophy: "patiently aggressive" and "efficiently explosive." Not only is that poetic football talk, but it describes the playstyle of KJ Jackson to a tee.

Jackson's exceptional rushing ability is not his first instinct in the pocket. His subtle pocket movement and excellent footwork allow him to extend plays without resetting his line's leverage. Only when he's truly out of options will he pull the ball down and scramble.

Maybe it's that left-handed delivery, but the kid throws a beautifful ball. I can see the Jackson to Chris Marshall connection to be a huge part of the offense this season.

However, the offensive line isn't getting as much pop as it deserves this offseason. Silverfield is an offensive line coach. He may be head hog, but he still prides building a team tough through the trenches.

These Hog mollies average 315 pounds and are asked to run inside-zone, medium-zone, gap-scheme concepts and are asked to hold up in space when the offense is running a spread look.

BREAKING: Razorbacks have announced their QB1 for 2026. #wps https://t.co/Pzd8SCOUgJ — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) August 23, 2026

With this formidable line and excellent blocking tight ends slated to factor in the offense, it wouldn't surprise me to see more 12- and 13-personnel this year.

This means they could be putting as many as three tight ends on the field, although a fullback would count as a tight end or half back. These heavy formations allow Cramsey to make defensive coordinators sub into a heavy package to get bigger players on the field or risk getting blown off the ball for 5 yards a carry all day.



Fielding three tight ends who can catch allows Cramsey to scheme matchups against linebackers and even linemen dropping into coverage. This is even a trend in the NFL this offseason, in large part, due to Los Angeles Rams' coach Sean McVay's success with these formations last year.

Good luck stopping Braylen Russell with a head of steam, especially considering the 6'4" quarterback has the wheels to keep it and the physicality to break tackles. Oh, the defense has that covered? Marshall has single coverage on the back end, or Jaden Platt has a step on a safety.

If I'm dreaming, don't wake me up.

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