Live Game Notebook: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. North Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is set to begin its first season under coach Ryan Silverfield Saturday afternoon against a North Alabama program that comes into the game 1-0 following a Week Zero victory over Samford.

It's a partly cloudy, 100-degree day in the Ozarks with a mild breeze and some cloud cover ahead of kickoff.

Silverfield sprinted through "The A" and greeted every player entering the playing field behind him. He is certainly pumped up for his debut.

The Razorbacks first drive started off well with a first down to CJ Brown, but Jackson's other two passes were errant throws. One incompletion thrown behind Sutton Smith with another nearly picked off by North Alabama.

That's probably not the inaugral drive Silverfield was hoping for to begin his tenure. Perhaps that was first game jitters getting in the way.

A penalty sent North Alabama's first drive backwards, including an open field tackle behind the line of scrimmage by transfer safety Christian Harrison to force third down.

The Arkansas defense ended up forcing a three-and-out with Sutton Smith nearly taking a punt return the distance in his first try of the season. However, it was called back due to a block in the back penalty by Baylor transfer linebacker Jeremy Evans.

Arkansas special teams coordinator Chad Lunsford has raved about Smith's return abilities all season long, and he certainly proved him right. The Razorbacks' second drive will now start at the 34-yard line.

This story will be updated throughout the game to provide reactions along the way.

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