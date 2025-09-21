Losing to one of 'others' sets Sam Pittman's seat on fire with Razorbacks
Man, do I like Sam Pittman. Everybody I've ever talked to — whether they've sat with him or just seen him on TV — feels the same way.
He's honest, hard working, genuine, salt of the earth, and the guy you'd want to have dinner or a beer with whether you're in a good mood or not. Sam would brighten your day.
Anyone telling the truth — here's looking at you, Hunter Yurachek — knows Sam is swimming upstream to compete with the financially superior football programs in the SEC and top national programs.
It's also true that anyone telling the truth knows that Arkansas has lost a lot of football games it could've won in the last five seasons.
Is that Sam's fault? Most folks always blame the head coach and he's the guy who leads the Arkansas Razorbacks.
So, the buck stops there, whether it's his fault or not.
Should we blame Pittman and coaches or the players?
Do Sam and his coaches teach ball security? Of course. It was a renewed emphasis last week.
Do the players work on tackling and coverages every week? Certainly. But they've allowed 73 points the last two games.
Are the Hogs ready to play each week? Hard to argue with that as Sam's guys have always given plus-effort, although there have been some blowouts along the way.
Those embarrassments at the hands of various SEC schools pale in comparison to Saturday's disintegration against a team the Hogs should beat 9 out of 10 times.
The loss to the Tigers shouldn't have happened Saturday. No way, no how, no explanation is good enough.
What's worst collapse in college football this season?
The Hogs enjoyed a comfortable 18-point lead late in the second quarter. So when the upstart Tigers celebrated a 32-31 victory, it was the largest comeback in FBS football this season.
Make that the largest collapse in FBS this season. Memphis outscored the Hogs 22-3 in the final 30 minutes, 31 seconds.
One field goal in the second half. That's a head scratcher, against a school that couldn't get into the SEC if it offered to pay $100 million.
So maybe offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino should shoulder some of the blame. There's certainly enough to go around.
If it happened next week against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish -- who played in the national championship game last year -- it might be OK.
Or if it occurred at LSU, Texas or Tennessee it would at least be easier for the Hogs and their fans to swallow.
But this — if we choose not to mince words here — was a disgrace.
What is an 'other' in world of college football?
Arkansas is a Power 4 football team, one of 68 from the SEC, Big Ten, ACC and Big 12 and independent Notre Dame. That's exactly half of the college football teams in FBS, known as the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Memphis is one of the 68 other FBS teams not in the Power Four. Memphis is an "other." Losing to the "others" is how Power 4 coaches get fired.
Let's hope that doesn't happen to Sam but a 2-2 start that could be -- should be -- 4-0 has lots of folks shaking their heads.
Power 4 programs schedule "others" to keep their strength of schedule good but expect to beat the "others" 99.9% of the time.
When it doesn't happen, there are often changes. Players might lose their starting spot. Assistant coaches can come under fire.
But most of the heat comes down directly on the head coach. Sam knows. He's been through it before.
Even before last season began, everybody college football writer and hard-core fan in the country knew he was on the hot seat.
Saturday's loss only served to turn up the temperature.
Victory was in Hogs' grasp with 90 seconds left
It could've been avoided, of course — especially if running back Mike Washington hadn't fumbled on the Hogs' final drive with just 1:18 to play.
Arkansas was in field goal range but wanted to run more clock and score a touchdown. The Hogs could've exhausted the clock and kicked the chip shot to win.
Did Pittman gripe about officiating and this horrible call?
Sam refused to blame the officials for helping Memphis but he certainly could have — with justification.
Memphis' comeback from the 18-point deficit began with a gift. A 37-yard touchdown pass with 31 seconds left in the first half should not have been allowed.
Memphis receiver Cortez Braham obviously pushed Hogs cornerback Julian Neal, who was defending the play well.
Clearly offensive interference, former Florida and NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer, the ABC-TV analyst on duty, said while watching the play live and more vehemently after seeing clear-cut replays.
Matt Austin, the rules official for the broadcast, agreed. So did Pittman. So did I. So did my dog.
Not so, said the officials. The TD was a momentum swing heading into halftime. Instead of leading 28-10, it was 28-17 and the Tigers had hope. Still, the Hogs should've won.
How did turnover statistic turn out this time?
It's been a pattern. Lose the turnover battle, 3-2 this time, and lose the game.
Neal got a bit of revenge with this interception. Miguel Mitchell had an earlier pick when Memphis tried a trick play with a lateral pass and cross-field throw to the quarterback.
Did Green play well enough to lead Hogs to victory?
Hogs senior quarterback Taylen Green, who led the nation in total offense with 391 yards a game entering this contest, has to should blame also.
He threw two interceptions to go with 325 passing yards and a TD, and 53 rushing. He played well, not well enough.
Washington? He was an absolute stud on the final drive, handling the ball on seven of eight plays after an incomplete pass began the drive at Arkansas' 25.
He ran for 54 yards on five carries and caught a pass for 10 to move the Hogs into a winning position. He gained two more for what would've been a first down inside the Tigers' 10 but he fumbled.
Sam shouldered responsibility but should he?
Pittman said pretty what much he and every coach says after a loss, especially two close ones. Look in the mirror, look internally at who can play better, how to help the players do that, and how to put the team in better position to succeed.
Here's what's most important, though. The Hogs have played four games, have eight left, seven against SEC teams.
Reminds me of a line in the Rob Reiner film A Few Good Men when the the testimony of a doctor seemed to irreparably harm the case of military attorney Tom Cruise.
"Don't worry about the doctor," Cruise said to fellow actor Demi Moore. "This trial starts Monday."
That is Sam's attitude. What's happened is past. What lies ahead is what matters now. And there's still a chance to win.
No matter how the Razorbacks' home game against Notre Dame turns out Saturday, this is a fact:
Sam's future as Arkansas coach will be determined by the remaining seven SEC games. Losing to Memphis was startling, even flabbergasting.
But it's not the end for Sam or the Hogs. Perhaps it's even a rallying point for now truly unexpected success.