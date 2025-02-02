Major Razorbacks' Target Seeing Recruiting Stock Skyrocket
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- At least one 2026 prospect's current recruiting ranking an evaluation doesn't match his current offer list and visits from coaches around the nation.
The one time Arkansas Razorbacks commit, Bear McWhorter, is a two-time MaxPreps' high school All-American and holds offers from 30 schools including Clemson, Florida State and Michigan coming in lately. Over the last week, McWhorter's posting pictures with several coaches like the Hogs' Sam Pittman and Eric Mateos, the Seminoles' Mike Norvell, Michigan coaches have pursued him heavily, Florida's Billy Napier, North Carolina's Will Friend, South Carolina's Shane Beamer and Clemson's Dabo Swinney are just a few programs making him a priority.
Arkansas has visited Cass High School, where McWhorter attends, quite frequently in pursuit of regaining his commitment. Pittman initially secured a verbal pledge from him in August 2023 which was shortly before he started his sophomore season.
But, he reopened his recruitment 10 months later with the intention of making sure his heart is solely set on a program before signing.
Since backing off his pledge, Arkansas has remained in frequent contact but landing McWhorter twice is going to be extremely hard considering how his recruitment has evolved since the summer. He made a repeat trip to Ann Arbor and appeared to be blown away by his visit with the Wolverines staff.
The 6-foot-4, 291 pound prospect has also transformed his body which has made him a very desirable Power Conference recruit. One coach told me recently that it isn't only about on-field production but college bound players must love the weight room and it's obvious as McWhorter's recruitment has shifted.
While most recruiting publications have yet to perform a major update to its 2026 recruiting rankings at this point, that is expected to change throughout spring and summer with camp dates set. If anyone is set to make a jump in the rankings soon it has to be McWhorter who is currently touted as the No. 424 player nationally, No. 39 among interior offensive linemen and and No. 44 prospect in Georgia.
McWhorter tells Hogs on SI that he plans to announce a top schools list that consists of five to six programs this month.
"January was crazy," McWhorter said. "It feels like I'm hearing from every top school in the country everyday."