National Signing Day: Arkansas Razorbacks official signees

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's national signing day as far as the early signing period is concerned for college football.

New Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield got off to a quick start by flipping several players before contacting multiple previous commits to let them know the Hogs are moving a different direction. With the work done on in-state players in the past 48 hours, there is natural curiosity as to whether that extends to Greenwood quarterback Kane Archer.

Players will become official throughout the day and will be added below once they become official.

Ben Mubenga, OL

6-foot-5 | 290 | Buford, Ga. | Buford HS

Blessing up front 🫡@benmubenga21 is ALL IN 🐗 pic.twitter.com/7AEoy7Vsa5 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) December 3, 2025

A consensus three-star prospect according to 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … Attends Buford High School in Buford, Ga. … Started his high school career as a defensive end before moving to offensive line as a sophomore … Has led Buford to an undefeated 13-0 record while blocking for an offense that is averaging 356.4 yards a game and 47.8 points per game … Was a vital part of a Wolves squad that went 12-2 and 6-0 in regional play in 2024 and an 11-2 overall mark in 2023 … Blocked for an offense that accumulated 2,137 passing yards and 3,182 rushing yards as a junior … Came to the United States from Congo in 2017 and did not play football until his freshman year of high school.

Chose Arkansas over: Georgia Tech, Florida State, NC State, Oregon and others.

Connor Smith, P

6-foot-3 | 180 | Clintwood, Va. | Ridgeview HS

Still going strong 💪 @ConnorSmith0 is ALL IN 🐗 pic.twitter.com/4iEOPxu7dd — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) December 3, 2025

A five-star prospect according to Kohl’s Kicking … Rated the No. 9 punter in the class of 2026 by Kohl’s Kicking … Attends Ridgeview High School in Clintwood, Va. … Led Ridgeview to a 11-2 record as a senior in 2025 … Scored 110.88 points in the pocket punting and hit some of the biggest punts at cam at the Kohl’s 2025 Southern Spring Showcase with his biggest charted punt being 68 yards with 5.01 seconds of hang time … Scored 10 points in the field goal charting and had a kickoff score of 106.70 while registering a punt of 50 yards with 5.26 seconds during the 2024 Kohl’s Southern Showcase.

Colton Yarbrough, DL

6-foot-5 | 255 | Caddo, Okla. | Durant HS

A wrecking ball 😤@ColtonYarbrou7 is ALL IN 🐗 pic.twitter.com/Cezv7kSpLT — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) December 3, 2025

Four-star prospect according to 247Sports … Three-star prospect by Rivals and ESPN … Rated the No. 40 edge rusher in the class of 2026 by 247Sports … No. 5 overall prospect in Oklahoma by 247Sports and ESPN, and No. 14 overall prospect in Oklahoma by Rivals … Attends Durant High School in Durant, Okla. .. Tallied 45 total tackles, four quarterback hurries and five tackles for loss as a senior in 2025 … Ranked No. 5 on the Oklahoman’s Super 30 list, representing the top high school players in the state ahead of the 2025 season … Also ran track … Posted 100-meter times of 11.81 and 11.92 while long jumping 19-7 as a freshman in 2023.

Chose Arkansas over: Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Georgia, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, TCU, Tennessee, USC, Vanderbilt, Washington State and others.

Jalon Copeland, DB

6-foot-0 | 185 | Valdosta, Ga. | Valdosta HS

Let’s get it started 🤝@JalonCopeland is ALL IN pic.twitter.com/QXbee9byEo — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) December 3, 2025

A consensus three-star prospect according to 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … Attends Valdosta High School in Valdosta, Ga. … Led Valdosta to a 12-1 record in 2025 … As a senior in 2025, has tallied 23 tackles, 12 pass breakups, three interceptions, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and quarterback hurry … Helped lead Valdosta to a 9-3 record as a junior in 2024 while recording 21 tackles (15 solo, six assisted), two interceptions and eight pass breakups … Registered an interception, three pass breakups and one tackle as a sophomore in 2023 while leading the Wildcats to an 8-4 season …

Chose Arkansas over: Boston College, Illinois, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State and others.

(Arkansas Razorbacks communications contributed to some of the information included in this story.)

