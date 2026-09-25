Marshall Clear Leader Of Arkansas Offense, Needs Teammates To Step Up

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fifth-year receiver Chris Marshall has provided several highlights through the early stages of the 2026 season even if that hasn't resulted in much offensve success.

Through three games, Marshall has recorded 19 receptions for 278 yards, which is a pace that could help him become just the sixth player to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in program history. Aside from tight end Ty Lockwood, no other Arkansas wideout has caught more than five passes this season.

Dropped passes has been a problem, including eight off those occurring during a 45-17 loss to Georgia last weekend. While Silverfield is aware of how good Marshall has been to start the season, he acknowledges how "awesome" it would be to have someone else step up moving forward.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall celebrates after a big catch against the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

"It'd be really awesome to have somebody as explosive. That'd be pretty good," Silverfield said. "Chris has been phenomenal. I think he was one of those you guys asked in the offseason, how do you trust that he's going to go out there and do what he's supposed to? I said, 'Man, I've seen it.'"

This is Marshall's fourth stop at an FBS school since signing with Texas A&M as a 5-star prospect in the 2022 class. After legal troubles forced him out from the Aggies program and once again at Ole Miss, the 6-foot-3, 215 pound receiver figured things out at the JUCO level with Kilgore College before finding his way to a breakout year at Boise State in 2025.

One issue that Silverfield is aware of as the season progresses is how opponents will choose to cover Marshall as his teammates continue struggling to get open or even drop passes.

Junior wideout CJ Brown was projected to be among the top options for starting quarterback KJ Jackson. However, has only reeeled in five receptions for 59 yards through three games.

"The young man's been in a fantastic mental state, and the way he's been dialed and focused," Silvefield said. "We do need to continue to have other guys at the receiver position step up. We had a couple of those drops, like we talked about. Chris was one with a drop, but I think that would certainly maybe open up some different things.

"I think teams are going to start getting smart and saying if this is their number one weapon — I mean, if Chris is finding the holes in the zone, they're able to beat man coverage, and then does that allow maybe a rotational way that can allow one of these other guys that we have got great faith in to come out there and be a go-to guy."

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver CJ Brown (3) makes a reception and goes on to score a touchdown during the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive coordinator has provided his quarterbacks plenty of options to throw to this season with 15 different players catching at least one pass, and 13 catching at least four on the season.

"We feel comfortable like I've told you guys, and really I think we've had nine receivers that played in this past game," Silverfield said. "But I think six had a significant role. And I think how do you continue to find ways to get those guys the ball?"

The Razorbacks are going up against a Tulsa defense that hasn't been very good in coverage this season by giving up 240 yards per game through the air, which No. 107 among FBS teams.

If Arkansas is going to work the kinks of its offense out before the month of September closes, then this will be the weekend to get that done.

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