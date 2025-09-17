Memphis coach hoping for repeat of last time he faced Hogs' Green
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green has faced Ryan Silverfield's Memphis Tigers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium before, although it's probably a memory he's tried to forget.
Green, along with future Heisman finalist Ashton Jeanty, led Boise State into Memphis in 2023 and immediately built up a strong 17-0 lead. It was typical Green style with big throws over the middle and just enough running to keep the defense off balance.
Once Green would drive the Broncos inside the 20, he'd be tasked with handing it off to Jeanty for the touchdown as the points poured in and the minutes melted off. However, as Arkansas fans have seen at times, Green cooled off temporarily and Jeanty couldn't find big holes.
Meanwhile, a staunch Boise defense began to wear down, allowing the Tigers to scratch their way to a pair of touchdowns with grit and tough runs. However, Green found himself again just in time to close off the steady drip that had turned a blowout into a close game.
He put together a drive that should have put Boise St. up 20-14 and flipped the momentum, but a chip shot field goal got blocked. Memphis returned it to the house, turning basically a touchdown deficit into a 21-17 lead.
This is where it probably gets hazy for Green. The Broncos couldn't score and Memphis couldn't be stopped.
Green got benched with 12-of-24 passing for 200 yards and no interceptions, along with 51 yards on eight carries. He had no touchdowns because those all went to Jeanty.
Meanwhile, his back-up, Maddux Madsen, came in and went 11-of-14 for 175 yards and two touchdowns, including one with 39 seconds left to pull the Broncos within a field goal, 35-32.
"We were able to beat a Boise team with Taylen Green and obviously Ashton Jeanty, a first round running back, and we know how talented they were, but you know, that's in the past, and now, as we said, he's he's progressed significantly as a quarterback and with what they're able to do offensively now at Arkansas," Silverfield said Tuesday.
The Memphis coach is well aware that this is a different Green coming to Memphis this weekend. Two years under Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has shifted him from a mild-mannered quarterback focused on his choreography with his running back after touchdowns into an offensive monster.
"He's a fantastic player," Silverfield said. "I mean, I think anybody that watches his film, especially this year, will sit there and say, well, it's probably a Heisman candidate quarterback. The numbers he's putting up, they're almost video game like numbers. He's very talented. You know, he's their leading rusher. He's the leading passer. You know, they've had three straight games of 500 yards of offense. I think they're 11-of-11 in red zone for touchdowns. He's been very dynamic."
Green has definitely evolved as a leader on the field since his days at Boise. He's reached a point where Arkansas coach Sam Pittman refers to him as his Bobby Petrino on the field, which is something Memphis has picked up on as well.
"He's got great touch on the football," Silverfield said. "He commands their offense. He understands what Coach Petrino is asking, and so, you know he's he can do it all. I wish I didn't have to say that, but we're going to have our hands full, but we're excited to prepare for him and get ready for him on Saturday."
While Silverfield acknowledges the Arkansas offensive line is going to present problems for some of the things the Tigers would like to do to create pressure on Green, he says his coaching staff is going to throw everything against the wall and figure out some way to slow him down once again on national television Saturday morning.
"He's smart, he's intelligent," Silverfield said." And you see teams have tried to change up the defense on him. He's been able to pick them apart with whether it's his arm or his legs. And so, you know, as we game plan this week, just trying to find the best solution."
The game kicks off shortly after 11 a.m. on ABC.