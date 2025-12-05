Arkansas moves to hire veteran play-caller Tim Cramsey as new OC

Arkansas is turning to Tim Cramsey to run the Hogs offense, bringing in a coach with nearly two decades of experience calling plays at multiple levels of college football.

The move reunites him with coach Ryan Silverfield, who is building a staff focused on stable leadership and proven results.

The Razorbacks are also reportedly closing in on adding Larry Smith as the wide receivers coach.

Cramsey spent four seasons at Memphis directing an offense that ranked among the most productive in the American Athletic Conference. His work helped steady the program and gave the Tigers a clear identity. Now, the Razorbacks want him to bring that same structure to Fayetteville.

Last season, Memphis averaged 420.7 yards and 34.6 points per game. That balance and efficiency stood out as Silverfield looked for someone to build an offense that fits the SEC. It also marked the latest example of what Cramsey has done across his career.

Arkansas is hiring Memphis offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey, sources tell @CBSSports.



Was new Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield’s new OC at Memphis the last four years. Led the way as Memphis ranked in the top 25 nationally in scoring each of the last four years. pic.twitter.com/DWxlx2SAGv — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 5, 2025

Before his time in Memphis, Cramsey coordinated offenses at Marshall, Sam Houston State, Nevada, Montana State, FIU and New Hampshire. Each stop added to his range as a teacher and play-caller while showing an ability to adjust his system to personnel.

Cramsey also played quarterback at New Hampshire, where he was a two-year starter from 1994 through 1997. That background has shaped his approach, especially when developing quarterbacks. Arkansas hopes that experience helps stabilize the position moving forward.

His hire gives the Razorbacks a coach who has built offenses with tempo, balance and adaptability. It also signals Silverfield wants continuity rather than sweeping changes to the system. Bringing in someone he knows well offers a foundation during the early stages of his rebuild.

Cramsey’s 2024 offense at Memphis produced 444.5 yards per game and 35.7 points. The Tigers threw for more than 270 yards and ran for over 170 per contest, showing strong play in both phases. That blend is something the Hogs need as they turn the page.

Still, his move to the SEC marks a step up. Cramsey has not called plays in a league with the defensive depth and physicality that Arkansas faces each week. Translating success from the AAC to the SEC will be one of his biggest challenges.

Tim Cramsey comes from the coaching tree of one of the most exciting offenses in football. Check out our deep dive on the kind of offense he's bringing to Fayettevillehttps://t.co/z61CB2Irfo — Adam Ford (@AdamFord92) December 5, 2025

Career built on production and adaptability

Cramsey’s history suggests he can adjust. He has coached quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends during different stages of his career, giving him a wide view of how offenses function. That helps when developing game plans that fit a roster rather than forcing one system.

For Arkansas, that flexibility matters. Silverfield takes over a program that needs both immediate improvement and long-term planning. Having a coordinator who understands roster variance allows the staff to adjust quickly as the team reshapes through the transfer portal and recruiting.

The Hogs struggled with consistency on offense in recent seasons. A clearer identity is something Silverfield wants to establish early, and Cramsey’s past offenses provide a picture of what that could look like: tempo, balance and an ability to get the ball to playmakers in space.

Cramsey’s Memphis teams were known for spreading the field, using quick throws to set rhythm and using the run game to control tempo. Those ideas can fit well in the SEC if executed with precision. Razorbacks coaches believe he can help build a stable structure for the team.

His familiarity with Silverfield also smooths the transition. Many new staffs take time to develop chemistry, but the head coach and coordinator already share a working history. That allows Arkansas to move faster in building installation plans ahead of spring practice.

Cramsey’s track record will be tested quickly. The SEC demands efficient quarterback play and physical line performance. Arkansas knows improvement in those areas is essential, and Cramsey’s job will be to maximize returning talent and plug roster holes where needed.

The Hogs understand the challenges but see the upside. A coach with nearly two decades of coordinating experience brings steady leadership. That matters when rebuilding a program that wants consistent offensive play after several uneven years.

Silverfield’s plan centers on experienced voices guiding each side of the ball. Hiring Cramsey aligns with that vision and gives Arkansas a coordinator who has produced results at every stop.

Key takeaways

Arkansas is hiring veteran play-caller Tim Cramsey to run the Razorbacks offense.

His Memphis offenses ranked among the most productive in the AAC.

The move gives the Hogs an experienced coordinator as they rebuild under Ryan Silverfield.

