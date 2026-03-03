Shocking Arkansas Razorback Predicted to Go Early Second Round in NFL Draft

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While passing away the time Tuesday, information came down to Arkansas Razorbacks fans that was certainly unexpected in regard to the NFL Draft.

While the big fireworks are being held back for next season when defensive end Quincy Rhodes, Jr. is expected to go as a first rounder, there have been a few reasons for Hogs fans to get a little excited. Former quarterback Taylen Green set several records for quarterbacks at the NFL Combine, including 40-yard dash, broad jump and vertical jump.

Meanwhile, Mike Washington, Jr., whose journey from the mid-majors to Arkansas set the stage for an emotional performance on his 40-yard dash where he tested out as the fastest running back in the draft despite his size at 6-foot-2, 223 pounds to back his status as a 1,000+ yard back in the SEC.

It’s moments like these that embody the magnitude of the NFL Combine. Arkansas RB Mike Washington broke down in tears after nailing his brilliant 4.33-40. He ultimately opted to forgo drill work. This was special and why we do this. @nflnetwork @NFL @NFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/G4xnYPLRnR — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) February 28, 2026

However, while those raised eyebrows, news that the Razorbacks are likely to have two reasons to watch the first two rounds of the NFL Draft, one of which may directly affect another former Hog who has been firmly entrenched in the league, has Arkansas fans borderline stunned.

To make things even more interesting, not only is a former Razorback touted to go high in the second round, it's neither of the former players who created such a disturbance at the combine. Instead, ironically, it's a defensive back from perhaps the worst secondary the program has put forth in a long time who has jumped to the front of the line in regard to Arkansas draft projections.

That's right. Julian Neal, who has been lightly talked about in local circles simply because of the horrible stigma caused by being associated with the most recent secondary that got burned at a moment's notice, has pulled a miracle perhaps more stunning that even Washington's feat.

Neal, a 6-foot-2, 200 pound defensive back transfer out of Fresno State managed to put up 32 tackles for the Hogs this past season along with a pair of interceptions. Surprisingly, his combine results aren't overwhelming.

He ran a 4.49 and has an overall athleticism rating that puts him as the No. 11 over cornerback. He also charted a production score that listed him at No. 13 among quarterbacks.

However, it appears his size and the resiliency shown while not giving up amid the turmoil at Arkansas has caught the eye of NFL executives. His projection also happens to align with a potential money move that's needed to be made in Jacksonville involving former Hog and Ashdown native Montaric Brown.

Here's what ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid had to say about the possibility of Neal going to the Jaguars.

Julian Neal, CB

2nd Rnd. / No. 56 / Jacksonville

Memphis' Marcello Bussey (6) has the ball pulled out of his hands by Arkansas' Julian Neal (23) during the game between Memphis and Arkansas at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on September 20, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Montaric Brown could price himself out of Jacksonville's plans, so the Jaguars will likely need another outside corner. Neal is a long, scheme-versatile corner who comes with pro-ready poise in his perimeter technique."

As much as Neal was a surprise, one other Razorback who has crept up into the second round on draft boards is also a bit of a shock, but not in the past couple of days. Washington was stuck in a large bundle of interchangeable running back names that would have been taken between the mid-fourth round all the way down possibly to free agent status.

However, after catching everyone's eye with his 40 time and other measureables, Washington has officially claimed his status as the No. 3 running back on most boards and has squeezed into second round status by the tiniest whisker.

He isn't on the verge of drifting over into the third round because teams don't believe in him. It seems quite the contrary.

Washington is simply the victim of playing a position that has been heavily devalued over the years. However, his size and speed, along with a long list of highlights showing him breaking big runs against SEC defenses, give him the potential to climb even higher.

It turns out another financial situation, as far away from Jacksonville as possible on the NFL map, may land Washington in the best case scenario he could possibly imagine as he is projected to join the recently crowned world champion Seattle Seahawks.

Here's what Reid had to say about his positioning on the draft board.

Mike Washington, Jr., RB

2nd Rnd. / No. 64 / Seattle

Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr (4) evades Texas A&M cornerback Tyreek Chappell (7) and safety Dalton Brooks (25) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

"Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III is in line for a hefty pay raise. If Seattle isn't willing to match his price, Washington is cut from a similar cloth. A physical runner with plenty of contact balance, he has excellent vision and speed while being a comfortable pass catcher out of the backfield."

As for quarterback Taylen Green, despite his size and the athletic super show he put on, there were issues in the passing part of the combine that will keep him listed as a long-term project. However, his performance did possibly move him up a little higher in consideration.

