New Hogs' coach Ryan Silverfield's contract details, including buyout
New Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield is set to make $6.7 million dollars a year after signing a five year contract that extends until December 31, 2030.
Silverfield is set to make $6.5 million in 2026, with incremental pay raises of $100,000 over each of the five seasons, according to a preliminary contract obtained from a Freedom of Information Act request. Arkansas will owe Silverfield $6.9 million in 2030.
This marks a significant pay jump from what he made in his final season at Memphis, where he made $2.25 million in a new contract that he signed with the Tigers in 2024. However, this still ranks towards the bottom of the SEC in annual compensation.
Only Mississippi State's Jeff Lebby made less and Siverfield's pay is roughly $300,000 lower than former coach Sam Pittman's scheduled 2025 salary had he completed the season.
Buyout details:
Should Siverfield decide to leave Arkansas to take another job before his contract expires, Silverfield would owe the university $10 million before the end of 2026. The buyout decreases by $2.5 million per year and goes as follows.
On or before 12/31/26: $10 million
On or before 12/31/27: $7.5 million
On or before 12/31/28: $5 million
On or before 12/31/29: $2.5 million
On or before 12/31/30: $1.25 million
Should Arkansas terminate Silverfield before his contract is complete, the university would be on the hook for 70% of Silverfield's remaining contract at the time of his firing.
This is slightly lower than the 75% offered to Pittman before both parties decided to renegotiate it down to 62.5%.
There is no clause in the contract that states the buyout changes based on Silverfield's record, like it did with Pittman.
There is also a duty to mitigate clause. Silverfield must attempt to find a new job should he be fired by Arkansas and the Razorbacks would only be liable for the difference in salary at his new position.
There is also a minimum annual salary pool that is guaranteed for assistants and a separate amount for support staff. Both numbers were redacted under the competitive advantage clause if the FOIA act.
Bonus Structure:
Below is the various bonuses that Silverfield could earn. Most of the bonuses are centered around College Football Playoff success. He would earn an additional $1 million should he win the national championship.
Win CFP Championship Game: $1,000,000
Appear in CFP Championship Game: $ 750,000
Appear in CFP Semi Final Game: $ 500,000
Appear in CFP Quarter Final Game: $ 250,000
Appear in CFP Game:$ 150,000
Appear in Non-CFP Tier 1 Bowl Game: $150,000
Appear in any other Bowl Game: $100,000
Win SEC Championship Game: $250,000
Appear in SEC Championship Game: $100,000
SEC Coach of the Year: $25,000
NCAA Coach of the Year: $50,000
Silverfield is already at work on the recruiting trail. He has already gained the commitments of three new Razorbacks for the class of 2026, including flipping the commitment of 4-star running back TJ Hodges. The early signing period window opens Wednesday.
An introductory press conference with Silverfield and athletic director Hunter Yurachek is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday.