New Hogs' transfer gives Petrino triple threat option
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — All the talk about Arkansas' pick ups in the transfer portal among receiving threats include players such as O'Mega Blake, Courtney Crutchfield and tight end Rohan Jones.
One forgotten man is Kam Shanks and it he's probably OK with that considering how he flew under the radar before being named First Team All-AAC after leading the nation as a punt return specialist. He led the nation in punt return yardage (329), return average (20.6) and scored two touchdowns.
When offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino served as head coach at Arkansas from 2008-11, his special teams units were indeed special. Electric punt returner Joe Adams, kick returner Dennis Johnson and even Marquel Wade proved to be a threat under assistant coach John L. Smith.
"Also like our little punt returner in there," Petrino said of Shanks. "He's explosive. He's going to make plays for us whether we throw it to him, hand it off to him or screen with him. We got to get the ball in his hands because he's such a great runner doing it."
The 5-foot-8, 170 pound receiver from Prattville, Alabama proved to be an exceptional threat catching the ball as he led UAB receivers with 62 receptions for 656 yards and six touchdowns as a redshirt freshman.
Petrino is hoping to develop his offensive packages this fall with his smaller receivers such as Shanks and Fresno State transfer Raylen Sharpe playing a role in the run game.
"Yeah, we have a package where [Sharpe and Shanks] come out on the field together with a couple different tempos on it," Petrino said April 10. "One where we come out and go fast, and we have a couple different formations, but we know exactly where we’re lining up, what we’re running and how we execute there. That helps you see less and less of defenses in those packages, and then one where we can change up where they align and the motion. How they carry the ball and how we throw it to them."
UAB coach Trent Dilfer experimented with the idea of having Shanks in the Blazers running game last season with multiple jet sweep packages. His first carry didn't come until the midway point of the season against South Florida, but he did record eight carries for 50 yards at just over six yards per carry.
"Both of them have great traits in running with the football," Petrino said. "They’ve got to be able to stay healthy, which is not taking big hits. I think they’re able to not get hit yet, so that’s a good thing to see."
At least one of the Razorback defenders has come away impressed by Shanks and Wooden's ability in the run game during spring practice. Arkansas became a threat in the run game again last season (185 yards per game) after struggling in 2023 which saw the Razorbacks' offense become one dimensional causing the Hogs to average just 139 yards per game on the ground.
"Raylen Sharpe, Kam Shanks, they may be small, but they’re quick," transfer safety Caleb Wooden said. "They know how to get off press. They know how to use their angles and create space, most importantly. They know to create space."