New Razorbacks Running Backs Coach Shaping Deep, Versatile Room

David Johnson didn’t need long to make an impression on Arkansas.

The new running backs coach walked into a room full of different body types, skill sets and personalities. Instead of trying to force one mold, he’s leaning into all of it. That approach might be exactly what the Razorbacks need heading into a new era under head coach Ryan Silverfield.

Johnson and Silverfield go back years, and that trust shows up in how this position group is being built.

"YAC Johnson (yards after contact) and I have a history," Silverfield has said previously. "Obviously we were together at Memphis, and I've been to his high school when he was a head high school coach, and he's all over. Obviously he's been at Tennessee and Florida State, so great confidence in him coming in coaching our running backs."

That confidence isn’t just talk. It’s shaping a room that looks nothing like a one-size-fits-all unit.

Relationships drive early buy-in

Johnson didn’t have to waste time building connections.

He already had a strong bond with Silverfield, and that carried over quickly when he arrived in Fayetteville.

"We lived near each other. We became good friends," Johnson said. "He wanted to put himself in position to be a head coach. And when he put himself in position, he's been successful.

"He's been all in with the things he wanted to do. And to me, I'm just proud to see him in his position, doing well, and that's why I want to make sure I kind of help him get to the next level, whatever he needed."

That mindset has shown up in how he’s handled the roster. Arkansas brought back three returning backs, added transfers and signed a high school prospect. But Johnson didn’t just look at depth charts. He focused on people.

After key players decided to return, he made personal visits to their homes.

"It's about relationships, and they understood exactly what we wanted to do, where we're trying to go, so I wanted them to feel wanted," he said. "Hey, listen, we're going to have to get two other guys out of the portal to help us out. They said, 'Coach, it's good.' I didn't want them to see it on the internet."

That kind of approach matters when a program is trying to reset direction.

A room built on different styles

If there’s one thing that stands out, it’s variety.

Arkansas doesn’t have just one type of running back. It has several.

There’s size with Braylen Russell. There’s quickness with players like Sutton Smith and Markeylin Batton. There are versatile options like Cam Settles and Jasper Parker who can catch passes and move between roles.

That mix gives Johnson options depending on situation and opponent.

It also fits what the offense is trying to become.

During early practices, the staff has already spent time installing screen plays and swing passes for running backs. That’s not by accident. Production through the air is expected to grow after a season when backs caught just 35 passes.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell at spring practice on outdoor practice fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-Hogs on SI Images

Russell trying to turn promise into production

Braylen Russell might be the most interesting piece in the room.

He’s been known across the state for years, but injuries have kept him from taking full control of the position. Now, there’s a noticeable change.

Silverfield challenged him, and the response has been clear.

"I challenged Braylen Russell," Silverfield said. "I want to see you maximize what you're doing every single day on the practice field. I have to give credit where credit is due, Braylen Russell's lost some weight. He is a healthier 230-pound running back right now."

Johnson sees more than just a number on the scale.

"It's not just the weight. I think he's changing his body," Johnson said. "He made a conscious effort to do that. He's been working extremely hard on that. There hasn't been a problem since I've been here."

That matters because Russell has shown flashes before.

He had a 62-yard effort against a top-ranked Tennessee team as a freshman. He followed that with a 175-yard game at Mississippi State before getting hurt. Those moments hint at what he could be if he stays healthy.

Now, Johnson is looking for consistency.

"He's looking good, looking strong, looking a lot faster," Johnson said. "He's buying in, he's doing a good job of kind of being one of the leaders in that room."

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell in the open field against the Tennessee Volunteers at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Michael Morrison-Hogs on SI Images

Transfers and newcomers add competition

Competition isn’t just coming from returning players.

Sutton Smith arrives after a strong season, bringing both production and confidence. He believes the environment at Arkansas can push him further.

"I got up here on my official visit, and then just fell in love with the place," Smith said. "The biggest differences, I would say is just like the resources at hand. I'm a hard worker. I want to be able to have the resources, like nutrition, that was a big thing for me, to be able to put on the weight."

Smith’s versatility fits what Johnson wants to do.

"We're going to be very involved in the passing game," Smith said. "I think my versatility, it will be good for the offense I'm able to run between the tackles, be versatile, catch balls out the backfield."

Jasper Parker brings size and familiarity for Johnson, who has known him for years.

"I've known him since the eighth grade. One of the top players in playground on the West Bank in New Orleans," Johnson said. "Really smart kid, tough kid, 4.0 student. So I've known him for a while."

That history made his addition an easy decision.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell (0) stiff-arms Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Isaac Smith (2) during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Matt Bush-Imagn Images

A position group still taking shape

There’s no clear starter yet, and that may be the point.

Silverfield made it clear that opportunities will be earned, not handed out.

"Sutton has a good understanding," he said. "Now that does not mean that Sutton's the starting running back. That means he's going to have those opportunities, but he's a pretty darn good running back."

That competition could define how the Razorbacks run the ball this fall.

It’s also why this room might end up being one of the more important groups on the roster. With only 26 scholarship players returning overall, having stability at running back gives the offense something to build around.

Johnson seems comfortable with where things are headed.

"You want to have guys who want to be here," he said.

Right now, Arkansas has that. The next step is turning that buy-in into production.

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