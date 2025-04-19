No Red-White Game won't give anyone answers about Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Now fall camp in August can be what Arkansas football fans can look forward to. It will all be a guessing game, but that's where we are these days.
With the Razorbacks annual Red-White Game being cancelled Saturday due to forecasted inclment weather that never really materialized, you wonder if coaches saw what they wanted.
In what was going to be a practice with some kind of score kept, there ws no reason to expect to see much. Coaches don't take those kinds of chances these days and they don't want cameras around when they work on something important.
The heavy rains didn't appear during the time of the scheduled 1 p.m. start, but things did look like it could get bad at any point. The game was probably cancelled in an abundance of caution.
The reality coaches probably had enough video to know what they have to work with for next season. Practices will start in August and most of the questions don't have a lot of obvious answers.
There are players they feel will be able to contribute when they start playing SEC games. Nobody really knows, though, until the schedule rolls around.
When you look at the schedule there's not an awful lot of time to build up to big games. They have Ole Miss in the third week of the season after progressively more competitive games against Alabama A&M and Arkansas State.
Part of it is the world of college football these days. Everybody is in the same situation and very few teams look the same in November as they did in September. The usual cast of characters will be at the top of the rankings but everything else is chaos.
The Razorbacks have so many new faces, we don't know if there going to be stars in the new faces or things sail off into a ditch.
The fact of things is there probably wasn't going to be a lot of discoveries if they had played the spring game. A lotof it depends on the quality of players they practice against.
Whether anybody wants to admit it or not depth is the biggest problem Hogs coach Sam Pittman has to face. That's about all they're even trying to figure out in the sprig practices.
Let's face it, Taylen Green is a known quantity at quarterback but that's one of the only positions where they know what they have. Everything else is a gigantic question mark.
You weren't going to get many answers in a spring game anyway. It just would have been good for the fans to have it.
Anything would have been better than nothing, which is what fans have. But it's nobody's fault, just bad luck.