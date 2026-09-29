One Thing We've Learned About Each Arkansas Position Group After First Four Games

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Four games into Ryan Silverfield's first season at Arkansas, the Razorbacks are beginning to get a much clearer picture of what they have across the roster.

There are some position battles that have been settled like KJ Jackson as starting quarterback. Then, there are others that remain fluid as younger players push for more snaps, and inconsistencies raise questions.

Arkansas' 34-6 victory over Tulsa provided an opportunity for the Razorbacks to build confidence, but Saturday night's trip to Texas A&M presents a test that will determine how many games Arkansas can potentially win in the SEC.

Here's one thought about each position group with the season one-third of the way through.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson throws on the sideline during a second half timeout against North Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Nilsen Roman

Quarterback: KJ Is The Guy

Make no mistake about it, Jackson has shown the last two weeks why coaches chose him as the starter over transfer AJ Hill. He's completed 70% of his passes for 521 yards and five total touchdowns but has turned it over twice.

Jackson has done some things recently that can translate to success in the SEC, and Texas A&M hasn't been outstanding in coverage this season. The Aggies rank No. 76 nationally in pass defense by allowing 212 yards per game along with six touchdowns and a 62% completion rate.

If Jackson wants to prove his recent surge can continue, then Saturday at Kyle Field provides the opportunity.

Running Back: Settles Provides Promise

Sophomore Cam Settles earned the starting nod last week against Tulsa because he's considered the complete package in the backfield. He came away with 11 carries for 40 yards and performed well in pass blocking situations with a 78.2 grade from Pro Football Focus.

"But I told you guys all along, we had really high hopes for Settles leaving spring. Like, he can do it all. He's a first down, second down, third down back. The special teams coordinators are begging to have him do more stuff for them, and he gets it. He obviously was a little bit banged up, but we just felt like he gave us the best opportunity in the current game plan to have success."

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall celebrates after a first down reception in the first half against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Wide Receiver: Marshall's World

Fifth-year transfer from Boise State continues to show off why he was considered among the top players in the country coming out of high school. Chris Marshall knows how to get open, utilizes his speed in the open field and physically overwhelms opposing defenses.

The 6-foot-3, 215 pound wideout now leads the SEC and sits No. 7 nationally in receiving with 28 receptions for 473 yads and one touchdown. If teams weren't aware of his abillities, they're going to adjust now after an explosive 198-yard performance against Tulsa.

“You know teams are going to start rolling some coverages and doing some different things,” Silverfield said. “I think that’s part of what we’re going to start seeing. Are teams going to try to put their best corner on him and play man-to-man? Are they going to start rolling things that way? We’ll see. To be determined. But we’ve got to be great with it.”

Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Jaden Platt during a timeout against North Alabama at CommunityAmerica Razorback Stadium on Sept. 5, 2027. | Nilsen Roman

Tight End: Platt, Lockwood Play Well Together

When Arkansas' top two tight ends entered the game in the fourth quarter in more of a heavy package, there were some holes opened up in the running game that weren't there previously.

Both Lockwood and Platt were active in the passing game against Tulsa and the Razorbacks are going to need more productivity from the duo against the Aggies.

"We need the tight ends continue to do things," Silverfield said on Monday. "You saw, you know, in the previous game, Ty Lockwood did some really good things. This game, you know, [Jaden] Platt did some good things, but we need a variety of different guys."

Given Arkansas' struggles establishing a consistent running game, utilizing both tight ends in more 12-personnel sets could become increasingly important against more physical SEC fronts.

Offensive Line: Need To Keep Williams Off Skates

While Bryant Williams continues to struggle in pass protection this season, his backup Adam Hawkes is that much better at run blocking.

That was never more apparent than in the second half when Hawkes played the final 29 offensive snaps of the game and helped the Razorbacks gain 65 yards on the ground.

"I think end game that was the right decision to make at the right tackle spot," Silverfield said. "We've got great faith that Bryant's going to continue to progress and he's one of

those guys that's you know, there's some good some things that he continues to do.

"Adam Hawks gave us a decent spell and and there's some things he'd look

back and say, I got to get this done better.... We tell them every week and we told the offensive line like guys, we the five guys that started last game are the plan is to start them, but man, there's got to be some competition. We got to find ways to continue to improve."

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Carlon Jones after a play in the first half against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Image

Defensive Line: Young Talent Coming Along

Between Carlon Jones, Xadavien Sims, and Danny Beale have risen up the depth chart as interior pieces behind David Oke and Hunter Osborne.

Each of them have played productive snaps when called upon and have been able to create negative plays when things come there way. While they continue to develop, Silverfield wants to provide them with more opportunites aside from feeding them to the sharks.

"You're getting to see those guys like Danny Beal, a true freshman playing in the SEC," Silverfield said. "That's hard. Right now, he didn't get a 100 reps, but I think every week we're going to get to see him. [Xadavien Sims], right? We're going to get to see that progression.

"So, I do think uh we're just scratching the surface of what that group's capable

doing. The more they get to play football, hopefully the the better they'll do."

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Ja'Quavion Smith celebrates after making a tackle for loss against Georga Bulldogs inside Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI

Linebackers: Who Gets The Green Dot?

Bradley Shaw has been the unquestioned leader of the defense since the arrival of Ron Roberts, but he missed the Tulsa game due to an injury. He is the play-caller and in-game audible guy for the defense and Arkansas needs him healthy to be capable of defeating Texas A&M.

Both Ja'Quavion Smith and backup Ben Bogle have played extremely well and were active playmakers against Tulsa. The Aggies' speed to press the edges will force Arkansas' defense to be assignment-driven and focused on Saturday night.

“If Bradley Shaw’s back, he’ll have the green dot,” Silverfield said. “Maybe Ben Bogle will this week. Maybe we give it to [Ja’Quavion Smith]. But yes, you have the ability to rotate helmets as long as there’s one on the field.

There is a possiblility that Arkansas puts the green dot on a defensive back although that's could present a challenge itself. Roberts had to simplify some of his defensive scheme after issues with confusion in the secondary against Utah.

With that out of their system by now, perhaps Khmori House would be an option or veteran safeties Christian Harrison or Miguel Mitchell.

"There’s some teams I’ve seen that have had it on a linebacker and then change up middle of the game and put it on a safety. But we take, I’d say, without overshooting it, probably six different helmets for the guys that have the possibility of doing it.”

Arkansas Razorbacks cornerback Joker Johnson reacts after making a tackle against the Georgia Bulldogs. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Secondary: Enough Difference Makers For Improvement

The Razorbacks allowed 130 of Tulsa's 176 passing yards in the second half with both Joker Johnson and Shelton Lewis playing arguably their best games along their respective boundaries.

Reed has struggled mightily this season despite entering with Heisman Trophy hopes and a return to the College Football Playoff for the second straight year. However, he ranks No. 188 among eligible quarterback with a 61.7 passing grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

While Reed has produced six touchdowns, he has struggled under pressure with only four big-time throws and five turnover-worthy plays. He completed just 10-of-26 passes for 106 yards and one interception and was held to minus-13 yards on the ground, which resulted in his worst PFF grade of his career at 39.2.

If the Razorbacks can force Texas A&M into being a one dimensional offense once again, then there's certainly a chacne they can pull off a stunner in College Station Saturday night.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.