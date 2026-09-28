Massive Flip on Kalshi Heisman Odds Between Jeremiah Smith, Darian Mensah and Trinidad Chambliss

Week 4 of the college football season could go down as one of the more entertaining weeks of the season and Kalshi’s Heisman market shows that. The Heisman board saw a major shift at the top, with Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith jumping up as the new favorite at 24%.

While Smith saw a meteoric rise, Darian Mensah (20%) stayed roughly the same and last week's favorite, Trinidad Chambliss, dropped 11%. A $10 trade on Smith winning the Heisman profits $29.54.

Heisman winner - Kalshi

Jeremiah Smith 24%

Darian Mensah 20%

Kamario Taylor 10%

Trinidad Chambliss 8%

CJ Carr 7%

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Smith looking for history

Smith is making a strong case as one of the best wide receivers in college football history. He entered the Heisman conversation last season. He is no longer in the conversation. He is the conversation leader, as he leads the country with 617 receiving yards and seven touchdowns and 18.7 yards per reception.

A career-high yardage and touchdown total in Week 4 boosted his Heisman stock. Against Illinois, Smith exploded for 217 yards and four touchdowns. His performance boosted his Heisman price 15%. Four previous WRs have won the Heisman.

Mensah still holding strong

Miami QB Darian Mensah is not slipping in the race, but it’s hard to ignore Smith’s numbers. Mensah is still putting up Heisman-caliber numbers with 1,211 passing yards and 14 touchdowns with no interceptions.

His efficiency still sets him apart. Mensah is completing 88.7% of passes and only has 12 incompletions for the season. As a result, the Miami Hurricanes offense ranks top-3 in the country with 51.8 points and 588.8 yards per game. Mensah jumped from 18% to 20% following Week 4.

Ole Miss’ skid leads to Chambliss drop

Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss saw his price drop after Ole Miss lost 52-28 in Week 4 against No. 21 Florida. Chambliss went 25/34 for 298 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He added 44 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns as well.

While Chambliss’ performance was strong, Heisman voters weigh winning. With this being an “upset” loss on paper, and a blowout one at that, his Heisman case took a hit as a result. Ole Miss still has to face No. 1 Texas and No. 2 Georgia, which could cut his case further if they lose.

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