Osborne Emerging as Razorbacks Defensive Line Leader in Spring Drills

Hunter Osborne didn't plan for his college career to zig-zag from Alabama to Virginia to Arkansas.

But his winding road has brought him to exactly where he needs to be — and the Razorbacks couldn't be happier about it.

The 6-foot-4, 301-pound redshirt junior defensive tackle is turning heads early in the Hogs' spring drills, flashing the kind of football intelligence and emerging leadership that's got the Hogs' coaching staff buzzing after just the first scrimmage of the spring.

"Hunter Osborne is a guy that I think has a chance to be really damn good," coach Ryan Silverfield said after Saturday's first scrimmage. "I like the way he plays."

That kind of praise from a head coach after one spring scrimmage isn't something you throw around lightly. For Osborne, it's validation of a journey that's taken patience, perspective and a whole lot of learning along the way.

From Hewitt-Trussville to Fayetteville

Osborne came out of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama as the No. 168 overall recruit in the nation in the Class of 2023, enrolling at Alabama before eventually finding his way to Virginia.

With the Cavaliers, he didn't just fit in — he helped them thrive.

In 14 games last season, Osborne recorded 15 tackles for Virginia, including two tackles for loss and a sack.

He had a career-best four tackles in the Cavaliers' 48-20 blowout of Stanford on Sept. 20, part of a standout 11-3 season for Virginia.

When the transfer portal opened up, he ranked as the 38th-best defensive lineman available, according to 247Sports.

The Hogs landed him and it's looking like a smart get. Considering the past couple of seasons that's something they need in bunches.

Osborne's currently working with the first unit at defensive tackle, lining up opposite defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr. and next to senior David Oke at nose.

That's not a bad situation for a guy still getting his footing in a new program.

The Cerebral Edge

What separates Osborne from your average big body on the defensive line isn't just his physical tools.

It's what's between his ears — and his coaches want to make sure everyone knows it.

"The thing about Hunter is he's cerebral, he's smart," defensive line coach Kynjee' Cotton said Monday. "I get guys that when you bring Hunter in here and put him on the board, he can probably line up the whole defense. He can line us up. He can tell you what each guy is doing on defense."

That football IQ becomes a multiplier when you've got young players developing around him. Freshman defensive lineman Danny Beale is one beneficiary of Osborne's presence.

"When I throw him in there with Hunter, Hunter takes charge of the front," Cotton said. "He teaches, 'Hey man, look, boom-boom-boom,' gets him lined up and gets him going."

It's the kind of veteran presence you can't manufacture. You either have it or you don't, and Osborne's clearly got it.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive line coach Landius Wilkerson during spring practice drills. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

A Glue Guy the Defense Needed

Defensive line coach Landius Wilkerson uses a specific term for Osborne that tells you a lot about how he fits into the Razorbacks' plans.

"He's a very, very sharp young man that is the type of guy I call him a glue guy," Wilkerson said Monday. "He's a guy that you can put anywhere on the D-line, and he can line up and get it together, and he can also tell everybody else what to do."

Wilkerson went further, pointing out that Osborne's comfort level is growing by the practice.

When he first arrived, he was still finding his footing in a room where others had been together longer. That's changed.

"You can see as drills go on and he's coming into his own here, and he realizes, 'Alright, I'm one of the veterans in the room. I got to step up and be more vocal,'" Wilkerson said. "He's taken on that leadership role, and he's going to be big for us this season, just in his leadership ability and obviously as a good football player."

Wilkerson's confidence in Osborne's impact on teammates is clear: "I bet you if you ask Danny Beale, he loves playing with Hunter Osborne, because he always lines him up."

Everything Happens for Reason

Osborne's had time to reflect on a path that's looked different than he expected when he first signed with Alabama. His Tuesday comments showed a young man who's taken the lessons from every stop along the way.

"Seeing different places, being around a bunch of different people, different teammates, different coaches — taking everything that I've learned from all the staffs and players that I've been around, and just putting it all together, it's definitely been a blessing," Osborne said.

He hasn't cut ties with his past, either. Those relationships still fuel him.

"I still keep in contact with some of my coaches, some of my players that I played with," he said. "I lean back on them when I need advice. Even the coaches that we have here have been great. Coach Cotton, Coach Wilk, even [defensive coordinator Ron Roberts] with the defense."

Osborne's perspective on his journey is the kind of mature take you'd expect from someone who's had to earn his spot more than once.

"It's all been one big circle," Osborne said. "I didn't expect my career to go like this. But everything happens for a reason."

What Comes Next

Day 7 of spring camp hits Tuesday, with nine practices still left before the Red-White Game on April 25 at 2 p.m. in Razorback Stadium.

There's still plenty of time for Osborne to build on an impressive start and continue cementing himself as one of the cornerstones of Arkansas' revamped defensive front.

The Hogs didn't rebuild their defensive line by accident. They went out and found smart, experienced players who could lead and play.

Osborne checks both boxes, and based on what coaches are saying after just the opening scrimmage, he's already making that investment look like a good one.

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