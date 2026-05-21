Predicting Razorbacks' Defensive Depth Chart for 2026 Season Opener

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For much of the past decade, Arkansas has fielded an underwhelming defense that has often failed to execute minor details.

Even when running the simplest of base sets, the Razorbacks still couldn't find enough stops throughout the 2025 season to rattle off a couple more victories.

New defensive coordinator Ron Roberts has previously served at Baylor, Auburn and Florida where his units were instantly improved in all facets of the game.

There are quite a few unknowns in this age of college football with a total of 42 transfers injected into the Arkansas program with a majority of them on the defensive side of the football. Ahead of spring practice, Roberts shared that the Razorbacks will provide opponents with multiple looks that fit his personnel comfortably.

That's probably the best way to go, especially with a brand new roster seemingly every offseason.

“We’re going to be odd [front], four down, we’ll be multiple,” Roberts said back in February. “You have to be multiple to adapt to your personnel on a year-to-year basis, and then obviously what you’re seeing nowadays in college football and the variety of things you’re getting [from offenses].

“The No. 1 thing [for our defense] is going to be being technically sound and make sure we run to the football.”

What will his personnel groupings look like on the depth chart? Here's what it might look like when the Razorbacks take the field against North Alabama Sept. 5.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes and coach Ryan Silverfield. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

Defensive End

1. Quincy Rhodes

2. Caleb Bell

3. J'Lynne Allen

4. Xadavien Sims

Outside of Rhodes, Arkansas' options at pass rusher are light in terms of production. The Razorbacks lacked depth in the trenches last season where it matters most in the SEC.

Bell was disruptive as a high school senior less than two years ago recording 19.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, and 15 quarterback hurries. Going into his sophomore season, he could be relied upon to contribute in a room full of potential.

Nose Tackle

1. David Oke

2. Carlon Jones

3. Danny Beale

4. Antonio Sandel-Bascomb

As the Razorbacks transition to an odd front, having depth in the interior will be key at nose tackle. There are some exciting, yet young options led by returning veteran David Oke, who missed the majority of 2025 with an injury.

Carlon Jones was a Top 250 recruit nationally in the 2024 class and has tremendous upside coming over from USC after two seasons.

True freshman Danny Beale has impressed coaches since enrolling early this spring, and might be expected to contribute early and often under Arkansas' new coaching staff.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Reginald Vaughn during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Defensive Tackle

1. Hunter Osborne

2. Reginald Vaughn

3. Trajen Odom

4. Anthony Kennedy, Jr.

Much like the other two positions along the line, this group of defensive tackles are all former 4-star high school recruits. That level of talent at one position has been a rarity at Arkansas over the years, but shows there is plenty of potential in place for an instant turnaround on defense.

Virginia transfer Hunter Osborne started his career at Alabama, signing with the Crimson Tide as a Top 200 recruit in the 2023 class. After sitting behind several other talented tackles, Osborne transferred to the ACC, where he anchored the Cavaliers' defensive line in 2025.

Redshirt freshman Reginald Vaughn has been praised often during spring ball, along with former 4-star Ohio State transfer Trajen Odom. It's one thing to have depth at multiple positions, but another to have quality depth, which is what Arkansas might have this fall.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Charlie Collins during game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkansas Communications

Jack (EDGE Rushers)

1. Steven Soles

2. Charlie Collins

3. Ja'Quavion Smith

4. Jamonta Waller

The Razorbacks made sure to have extra pass rushers to shore up double teams on Rhodes at defensive end. Kentucky transfer Steven Soles recorded a pair of sacks in the spring game and will possibly share reps with junior Charlie Collins.

Howard transfer J'Quavion Smith will likely be the wildcard of this group, but he could also line up as a linebacker. Jamonta Waller is a former Top 100 recruit, transferring to Arkansas from SEC rival Auburn this offseason and has missed much of his first two seasons due to injury.

As a former 4-star recruit out of Mississippi, Waller was productive in high school with over 50 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks over his final two seasons at Memorial High School in Picayune.

Memphis Tigers quarterback Brendon Lewis (2) and Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bradley Shaw (7) dive for a loose ball during the second half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Linebacker

1. Bradley Shaw

2. Phoenix Jackson

3. Wyatt Simmons

4. Ben Bogle

5. Jeremy Evans

Shaw has flashed ability to be one of the more underrated linebackers in the SEC in his first two seasons at Arkansas.

He has recorded 62 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in his career and is expected to turn that production up a notch as he starts on a full-time basis in 2026.

Behind him sits a group of serviceable linebackers such as redshirt sophomore Wyatt Simmons, Baylor transfers Jeremy Evans and Phoenix Jackson, and West Virginia transfer Ben Bogle.

There is hope Arkansas can field a strong linebacker corps based solely off improving tackling in space, being disciplined and avoiding missed assignments which is key to a successful season.

Left Boundary Cornerback

1. Jahiem "Joker" Johnson

2. DJ Hairston

3. Braydon Lee

4. LaMarcus Hicks

Right Boundary Cornerback

1. La'Khi Roland

2. Shelton Lewis

3. Kourtlan Marsh

Arkansas' secondary staff needed to overhaul each position group and it all started with the additon of Tulane standout cornerback Jahiem Johnson. He proved productive during a run to the College Football Playoff, recording four interceptions, which earned him first team All-American Conference honors.

Speaking of ballhawks, Roland displayed playmaking abilities by leading Maryland with three interceptions in 2025. Clemson transfer Shelton Lewis has two interceptions to his name, but is looking for a fresh start after playing just four games last season.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Miguel Mitchell in spring practice. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Nickelback

1. Christian Harrison

2. John Howse IV

3. Tay Lockett

Harrison is a versatile defender in the secondary who can play multiple spots and will probably rotate weekly based on opponent. He will be looked to as the voice of the secondary, according to Roberts.

"He’s a guy that, he can run tackle, good communicator, plays fast, all those things you’re looking for," Roberts said during the spring. "He’ll be in the starting line-up. I expect him to be a high-level player for us."

Howse, who transferred in from Middle Tennessee, started his career at Vanderbilt where he played in a reserve role. He has recorded 84 tackles, three interceptions, two pass breakups, two sacks and one forced fumble across five seasons.

Free Safety

1. Carter Stoutmire

2. Ian Williams

3. Nsongbeh Ginyui

STAR Safety

1. Khmori House

2. Miguel Mitchell

3. Tyler Scott

Improving the backend will be the toughest part of fielding a serious defense in the SEC. North Carolina transfer Khmori House has played linebacker for most of his college career, but Roberts has often thought of him as a standout safety.

After losing out on House during his high school recruitment at Auburn, Roberts finally signed him as a transfer this offseason. He believes the former Tar Heel can be highly productive after a position change.

"When I got [House], I wanted to put him to play STAR, and I wasn’t sure how this is going to pan out," Roberts said. "He spent two years or two or three years of college playing the linebacker, and what I originally thought was he would have been one heck of a Star. I used to talk to him when he was in high school about that.



North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Khmori House (7)) during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“I thought he was Jalen Pitre. At that time he was a, you know, Jalen Pitre played for me, won Defensive Player of the Year for the Big 12, was NFL Rookie of the Year. And I thought he’s that. Now he doesn’t have the experience of playing out there, but I think he can be that, and I think he can be physically dominant."

Veteran safety Miguel Mitchell will probably play behind him, and is Arkansas' lone returnee in the secondary. Former 4-star Tyler Scott could see the field as a third option after coming over from Georgia State during the offseason.

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