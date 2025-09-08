Otis Kirk's three keys for Razorbacks getting huge win over Arkansas State
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas jumped on Arkansas State early and often on its way to a 56-14 win in War Memorial Stadium.
It was a game Arkansas State fans had wanted for years. If one was cynical he could suggest be careful what you wish for because you might get it.
Here's three reasons Arkansas won the game as easily as they did.
1. Jumped on Red Wolves early
Arkansas led 28-7 after 14 plays in the first quarter. It was suggested by this reporter last week that Arkansas needed to hit the Red Wolves in the face early on and not let up.
The longer an underdog hangs around the better chance they win the game. See the Tennessee game in Fayetteville last season. The Vols let the Hogs hang around and then the fans in the crowd began to believe Arkansas could win and they did. Sam Pittman liked the way his team came out focused.
"Start off by, what an atmosphere over here," Pittman said. "Very appreciative of our fans, it felt like a home game. That started with the Hog walk and we knew the significance of this game to the state of Arkansas.
“We knew the significance. 130 years of playing and we've decided now that we're going to play the game, so we certainly had to be ready for the game and I felt like we were. We've got some things we've got to fix, but we got a lot of things that we're doing really good."
1B. On the 28 quick points.
"I just think it was damn good coaching," Pittman said. "Yeah, we take it for everything that ain’t. Our coaches had those kids ready and they were ready to play. They knew the significance of this game to the great state of Arkansas. They knew it.
“We had pounded it into them and they knew it. And like I said, it felt like we were at home out here. I know A-State had some good loyal fans come too. I just think that offensively, I wouldn’t trade Bobby Petrino for nobody and I wouldn’t trade Taylen Green either.
“And so those guys know how to get guys ready to score. And defensively they wouldn’t have scored if we don’t … you can’t say that. We had too many damn penalties on the drive that they scored. Other than that, they ran the damn kickoff back on us and we’ve got to get that fixed.
“Which we … I don’t think they even returned a kickoff after that. I don’t think they did. So we’ve got to get the fixed. But I think our kids were ready to play and it showed.
“A lot of times you’re ready to play and it doesn’t work out — that fast. I mean that was fast. But we keep telling them, we’ve got explosive players and we’ve just got to get the ball to them."
3. Taylen Green was outstanding again
Green was 17 of 26 passing for 239 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also was the game's leading rusher gaining 151 yards and a touchdown on nine attempts.
His rushing total was just two yards short of the entire Arkansas State team. In the game, eight different players caught passes. O'Mega Blake topped the Hogs with five receptions for 64 yards and one touchdown.
The tight ends combined to catch five passes for 119 yards and one touchdown. Rohan Jones caught his first two passes as a Razorback with them going for 74 yards and a touchdown. Green did throw two interceptions, but overcame them to make several key plays that kept the Red Wolves in the hole all day.
"Yeah, if he's not perfect a lot of times we'll think about the 2 picks, it wasn't like it was a tipped ball, you know what I mean?," Pittman said. "Obviously we got that corrected with his eyes and where to go with the ball after the second quarter I guess is when it was. But he was outstanding with his legs. I mean, when he takes off, you know you're going to get a first down, then what happens after that is gravy."
Green admitted the Hogs needed to score on its first possession.
"The emphasis is always to start fast," Green said. "That's how we practice, and practice leads to the game. We have our first eight, first eight plays, and Coach Petrino has us memorize it, and we go through it and know it like the back of our hand. But just to see how we were clicking since the first snap was really, really cool to see."
3. Defense played well for 7 straight quarters, contained Jaylen Raynor
After a rough start to the season against Alabama A&M the defense made adjustments and have now played well for seven consecutive quarters.
Jaylen Raynor had a big game against Southeast Missouri, but the Razorbacks were well prepared for him. He completed 21 of 33 passes for 125 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed for 31 yards on 15 carries.
"Yeah, I mean, I was nervous about him," Pittman said. "And if we played them again, I'd be nervous about him too. He's a good player. But they bottled him up pretty good, you know, and we hit him early. That seems to always make a difference if you can get home early.
“I was really pleased. Quincy (Rhodes Jr.), I think just won a 1-on-1 battle. He was over the right guard, I believe, on that play. He won a 1-on-1 battle and got him on the ground.
“Like I said, he was elusive and got away from some sacks last week, but we were fortunate enough to get him on the ground."